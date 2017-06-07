MagnaChip to host its annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX), a Korea-based designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today that it will host its Annual U.S. Foundry Technology Symposium at Hilton Santa Clara, California, on June 7th, 2017.

The primary purpose of the Foundry Technology Symposium is to showcase MagnaChip’s most up-to-date technology offerings and to provide an in-depth understanding of MagnaChip’s manufacturing capabilities, its specialty technology processes, target applications and end-markets. Furthermore, during the symposium, MagnaChip plans to discuss current and future semiconductor foundry business trends, and also cover presentations in key markets through guest speeches.

While providing an in-depth overview of its specialty processes, MagnaChip will also highlight its technology portfolio and its future roadmap, including technologies such as mixed-signal, which supports applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) and RF switch sector and Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) for high-performance analog and power management applications. In addition, MagnaChip will also feature applications regarding Ultra-High Voltage (UHV), such as LED lighting and AC-DC chargers, and cover Non-Volatile Memory (NVM)-related technologies, such as Touch IC, Automotive MCUs and other customer specific applications. Furthermore, MagnaChip will present its technologies used in applications including smartphones, tablet PCs, automotive, industrial, LED lighting and the wearables segments. MagnaChip will also review its customer-friendly design environment and an on-line customer service tool known as “iFoundry.”

“We are very pleased to host MagnaChip’s Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in the US again this year,” said YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip. “We plan to offer participants an opportunity to better understand the foundry and the application market dynamics, and to provide insights into MagnaChip’s specialty process technologies.” MagnaChip has approximately 466 proprietary process flows it can utilize and offer to its foundry customers.