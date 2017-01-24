Model for multivalley polaritons

Everything we experience is made of light and matter. And the interaction between the two can bring about fascinating effects. For example, it can result in the formation of special quasiparticles, called polaritons, which are a combination of light and matter. A team at the Center for Theoretical Physics of Complex Systems, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), modeled the behavior of polaritons in microcavities, nanostructures made of a semiconductor material sandwiched between special mirrors (Bragg mirrors). Published in Scientific Reports, this research brings new ideas to the emerging valleytronics field.

Minimal energy locations, called valleys, are shown with white crosses. Credit: IBS

Minimal energy locations, called valleys, are shown with white crosses. Credit: IBS

Emerging from the coupling of light (photons) and matter (bound state of electrons and holes known as excitons), polaritons have characteristics of each. They are formed when a light beam of a certain frequency bounces back and forth inside microcavities, causing the rapid interconversion between light and matter and resulting in polaritons with a short lifetime. “You can imagine these quasiparticles as waves that you make in water, they move together harmoniously, but they do not last very long. The short lifetime of polaritons in this system is due to the properties of the photons,” explains Mr Meng Sun, first author of the study.

Researchers are studying polaritons in microcavities to understand how their characteristics could be exploited to outperform the present semiconductor technologies. Modern optoelectronics read, process, and store information by controlling the flow of particles, but looking for new more efficient alternatives, other parameters, like the so-called ‘valleys’ could be considered. Valleys can be visualized by plotting the energy of the polaritons to their momentum. Valleytronics aims to control the properties of the valleys in some materials, like transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), indium gallium aluminum arsenide (InGaAlAs), and graphene.

Being able to manipulate their features would lead to tunable valleys with two clearly different states, corresponding for example to 1 bit and 0 bit, like on-off states in computing and digital communications. A way to distinguish valleys with the same energy level is to obtain valleys with different polarization, so that electrons (or polaritons) would preferentially occupy one valley over the others. IBS scientists have generated a theoretical model for valley polarization that could be useful for valleytronics.

Although polaritons are formed by the coupling of photons and excitons, the research team modeled the two components independently. “Modeling potential profiles of photons and excitons separately is the key to find where they overlap, and then determine the minimal energy positions where valleys occur,” points out Sun.

A crucial feature of this system is that polaritons can inherit some properties, like polarization. Valleys with different polarization form spontaneously when the splitting of the transverse (i.e. perpendicular) electronic and magnetic modes of the light beam is taken into consideration (TE-TM splitting).

Since this theoretical model predicts that valleys with opposite polarization can be distinguished and tuned, in principle, different valleys could be selectively excited by a polarized laser light, leading to a possible application in valleytronics.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016
Samsung completes qualification of its 2nd gen 10nm process technology
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to increase 12.3% in 2017
DDR4 set to account for largest share of DRAM market by architecture
2016: The MOSFETs market recovered

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Entegris acquires MicroElectronics filtration product line from W. L. Gore & Associates
Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far compared to previous versions, IHS Markit teardown reveals
Orbotech's SPTS Technologies honored with Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2017
Model for multivalley polaritons
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Entegris acquires MicroElectronics filtration product line from W. L. Gore & Associates
Orbotech's SPTS Technologies honored with Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2017
Model for multivalley polaritons
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far compared to previous versions, IHS Markit teardown reveals
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
Chroma releases the newest semiconductor test solution
Reducing down to 1/3 of thermal resistance by WOW technology for 3D DRAM application

MEMS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
Analog Devices’ MEMS accelerometers deliver compelling noise performance for condition monitoring applications
Engineering technique is damaging materials, research reveals
March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Entegris acquires MicroElectronics filtration product line from W. L. Gore & Associates
Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far compared to previous versions, IHS Markit teardown reveals
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
New quantum liquid crystals may play role in future of computers

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...