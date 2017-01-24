North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.03 billion in billings worldwide in March 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the March Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in March 2017 was $2.03 billion. The billings figure is 2.6 percent higher than the final February 2017 level of $1.97 billion, and is 69.2 percent higher than the March 2016 billings level of $1.20 billion.

“March billings reached robust levels not seen since March 2001,” said Dan Tracy, senior director, Industry Research and Statistics, SEMI. “The equipment industry is clearly benefiting from the latest semiconductor investment cycle.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

 

Billings
(3-mo. avg)

Year-Over-Year
 October 2016

$1,630.4

20.0%
 November 2016

$1,613.3

25.2%
 December 2016

$1,869.8

38.5%
 January 2017

$1,859.4

52.3%
 February 2017 (final)

$1,974.0

63.9%
 March 2017 (prelim)

$2,026.2

69.2%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), April 2017

SEMI ceased publishing the monthly North America Book-to-Bill report in January 2017. SEMI will continue publish a monthly North American Billings report and issue the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions.

