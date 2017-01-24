Putting a spin on logic gates

Computer electronics are shrinking to small-enough sizes that the very electrical currents underlying their functions can no longer be used for logic computations in the ways of their larger-scale ancestors. A traditional semiconductor-based logic gate called a majority gate, for instance, outputs current to match either the “0” or “1” state that comprise at least two of its three input currents (or equivalently, three voltages). But how do you build a logic gate for devices too small for classical physics?

One recent experimental demonstration, the results of which are published this week in Applied Physics Letters, from AIP Publishing, uses the interference of spin-waves — synchronous waves of electron spin alignment observed in magnetic systems. The spin-wave majority gate prototype, made of Yttrium-Iron-Garnet, comes out of a new collaborative research center funded by the German Research Foundation, named Spin+X. The work has also been supported by the European Union within the project InSpin and has been conducted in collaboration with the Belgian nanotechnology research institute IMEC.

The brass block serves as an electric ground plate ensuring an efficient insertion of the RF currents to the antennae and, on the other hand, microwave connectors mounted to the block allow for the embedding of the device into our microwave setup. Credit: Fischer/Kewenig/Meyer

The brass block serves as an electric ground plate ensuring an efficient insertion of the RF currents to the antennae and, on the other hand, microwave connectors mounted to the block allow for the embedding of the device into our microwave setup. Credit: Fischer/Kewenig/Meyer

“The motto of the research center Spin+X is ‘spin in its collective environment,’ so it basically aims at investigating any type of interaction of spins — with light and matter and electrons and so on,” said Tobias Fischer, a doctoral student at the University of Kaiserslautern in Germany, and lead author of the paper. “More or less the main picture we are aiming at is to employ spin-waves in information processing. Spin waves are the fundamental excitations of magnetic materials.”

So instead of using classical electric currents or voltages to send input information to a logic gate, the Kaiserslautern-based international team uses vibrations in a magnetic material’s collective spin — essentially creating nanoscale waves of magnetization that can then interfere to produce Boolean calculations.

“You have atomic magnetic moments in your magnetic material which interact with each other and due to this interaction, there are wave-like excitations that can propagate in magnetic materials,” Fischer said. “The particular device we were investigating is based on the interference of these waves. If you use wave excitations instead of currents […] then you can make use of wave interference, and that comes with certain advantages.”

Using wave interference to produce the majority gate’s output provides two parameters to use in controlling information: the wave’s amplitude, and phase. In principle, that makes this concept more efficient also since a majority gate can substitute up to 10 transistors in modern electronic devices.

“The device we were investigating consists of three inputs where we excite waves and they combine,” Fischer said. “Depending on the input phases where you encode the information, that determines the phase of the output signal, hence, defining the logic output state ‘0’ or ‘1’. That is actually information processing and that’s what we want.”

This first device prototype, though physically larger than what Fischer and his colleagues see for eventual large-scale use, clearly demonstrates the applicability of spin-wave phenomena for reliable information processing at GHz frequencies.

Because the wavelengths of these spin waves are easily reduced to the nanoscale, so too (though perhaps not quite as easily) can be the gate device itself. Doing so may actually improve the functionality, reducing its sensitivity to unwanted field fluctuations. Besides, nano-scaling will increase spin-wave velocities that will allow for an increase in computing speed.

“What we aim for is the miniaturization of the device, and the smaller you make the device, the less sensitive it becomes to these influences,” Fischer said. “If you look at how many wavelengths fit into this propagation length, the fewer there are, the less influence a change of the wavelength has on the output. So basically downscaling the device would also come with more benefits.”

Furthermore, much like antennae, a single device can be operated at multiple frequencies simultaneously. This will allow for parallel computing using the same “core” of a future spin-wave processor.

“One of my colleagues in Kaiserslautern is into spin-wave multiplexing and de-multiplexing,” Fischer said. “We are also going in that direction, to use multiple frequencies and that would be a good compliment […] to this majority gate.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NXP announces new 65 V LDMOS technology that speeds RF power design
ON Semiconductor extends leading image sensor portfolio for sub-lux imaging applications
MagnaChip to host its annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California
Putting a spin on logic gates
SEMI reports 2016 semiconductor photomask sales of $3.3B

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NXP announces new 65 V LDMOS technology that speeds RF power design
MagnaChip to host its annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California
Putting a spin on logic gates
SEMI reports 2016 semiconductor photomask sales of $3.3B

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP announces new 65 V LDMOS technology that speeds RF power design
ON Semiconductor extends leading image sensor portfolio for sub-lux imaging applications
MagnaChip to host its annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California
Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor

MEMS ARTICLES

Putting a spin on logic gates
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors
Spray-on memory could enable bendable digital storage
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year

LEDS ARTICLES

Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Ultratech receives multiple commitments for laser melt anneal system evaluation
Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...