SEMI reports 2016 global semiconductor materials sales of $44.3B

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today announced that the global semiconductor materials market increased 2.4 percent in 2016 compared to 2015 while worldwide semiconductor revenues increased 1.1 percent.

According to the SEMI Material Market Data Subscription, total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were $24.7 billion and $19.6 billion, respectively. Comparable revenues for these segments in 2015 were $24.0 billion for wafer fabrication materials and $19.3 billion for packaging materials. The wafer fabrication materials segment increased 3.1 percent year-over-year, while the packaging materials segment increased 1.4 percent.

For the seventh consecutive year, Taiwan was the largest consumer of semiconductor materials due to its large foundry and advanced packaging base, totaling $9.8 billion. Korea and Japan maintained the second and third places, respectively, while China rose in the rankings to claim the fourth spot during the same time. Annual revenue growth was the strongest in the China, Taiwan, and Japan markets. The materials market in Europe, Rest of World (ROW) and South Korea experienced nominal growth, while the materials market in North America contracted. (The ROW region is defined as Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.)

2015 and 2016 Regional Semiconductor Materials Markets (US$ Billions)

Region 2015* 2016 % Change
Taiwan

9.42

9.79

3.9%
South Korea

7.09

7.11

0.2%
Japan

6.56

6.74

2.8%
China

6.08

6.53

7.3%
Rest of World

6.09

6.12

0.6%
North America

4.97

4.90

-1.4%
Europe

3.07

3.12

1.5%
Total

43.29

44.32

2.4%

Source: SEMI, April 2017 Note: Figures may not add due to rounding.
* 2015 data have been updated based on SEMI’s data collection programs

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Telit celebrates its 100th connected 300mm semiconductor fab
Tiny black holes enable a new type of photodetector for high speed data
SEMI reports 2016 global semiconductor materials sales of $44.3B
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Telit celebrates its 100th connected 300mm semiconductor fab
Tiny black holes enable a new type of photodetector for high speed data
SEMI reports 2016 global semiconductor materials sales of $44.3B
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Synopsys' IC Validator used for physical sign-off on more than 100 finFET production tapeouts

MEMS ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...