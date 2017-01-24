SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing

At SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017, Dr. Chen Fusen, CEO of Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd, Singapore, will give a keynote on digital transformation in the manufacturing sector. Chen believes that Smart Manufacturing, or Industry 4.0, is no longer hype but real, and Asia needs to get on board sooner rather than later. SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA) 2017, held at the SPICE arena in Penang on 25-27 April, is Asia’s premier showcase for electronics manufacturing innovation.

“Digital transformation has proven to provide solutions for addressing challenges in the manufacturing industry but there is still the issue of acceptance as well as lack of skills and knowledge that needs to be addressed,” said Chen. “With disruptive technology changing our world, I expect that more companies will see the value of their investments realised as this technology accelerates the creation of more individualised products and services.”

Dr. Hai Wang from NXP Semiconductors Singapore Pte Ltd agreed that more consumer-related innovations would stem from digital transformation as demand for solutions that provide efficiency and security increases. “At NXP, we look at developing advanced cyber security solutions for the automotive industry, such as tracking and analysing intelligence around connected and automated vehicles, which will help to counter any adverse threats in real time. These innovations are real and will soon mark a shift in the future of automation and manufacturing. It is vital that we embrace the change and adapt accordingly,” he said.

Other speakers at SEMICON SEA also feel strongly about the importance of Smart Manufacturing and digital transformation. David Chang of HTC Corporation, Taiwan, sees a dramatic shift in the value of being a “smart” manufacturer to address to the rising demand in consumer products and services innovation. “We have seen virtual reality technology offered by products such as HTC VIVE(TM) really shaping the future of the world. Transformative innovations such as this will pave the way for disruptive technology to be coupled into business models to benefit consumers in the long term,” he said.

These three speakers will join a long list of thought leaders from the electronics manufacturing sector – including Jamie Metcalfe from Mentor Graphics U.S., Chiang Gai Kit from Omron Asia Pacific Singapore, Ranjan Chatterjee from Cimetrix U.S. and Duncan Lee from Intel Products Malaysia – to speak at SEMICON SEA 2017. Topics discussed will cover issues relevant to the transformation of the manufacturing industry ranging from next-generation manufacturing to system-level integration, including exhibitions that will highlight the market and technology trends that are driving investment and growth in all sectors across the region.

The conference also aims to champion regional collaboration through new business opportunities for customers and foster stronger cross-regional engagement through reaching buyers, engineers and key decision-makers in the Southeast Asia microelectronics industry, including buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Learn more about SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017 in Penang, Malaysia on 25-27 April: http://www.semiconsea.org/.

