SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

Today, SEMI announced that SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017 (SEMICON SEA 2017) is reporting an increase of up to 30 percent in attendees this year. Over 7,500 visitors and exhibitors are expected from 25 to 27 April at the event, which is the region’s premier exposition for connecting the electronics manufacturing supply chain. SEMICON SEA was officially launched today by YBhg Dato’ Sri Mustapa Mohamed, minister of International Trade and Industry, together with YAB Lim Guan Eng, chief minister of Penang, at the Subterranean Penang International Convention and Exhibition Centre (SPICE). Guests-of-honour presiding at the opening ceremony included YBhg Dato’ Peter Halm, president of the Semiconductor Fabrication Association of Malaysia (SFAM) and Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI .

Key industry leaders will share their insights on technology innovation including the Internet of Things (IoT) that will bring significant transformation to the manufacturing sector, and examine the revolution of Disruptive Technology that has opened up new market opportunities. SEMICON SEA 2017 will showcase the trends, technologies and opportunities driving smart manufacturing in the electronics markets. In addition, SEMICON SEA 2017 will feature new activities:

Future Electronics Manufacturing Pavilion: featuring developments that can offer integration and add value to the manufacturing operations and supply chain

Failure Analysis Pavilion: showcasing solutions that can help companies maximise production while improving yield and reliability

World of IoT: Futura-X: featuring technologies and applications that are fuelling new markets for electronics and connecting the world

Ng Kai Fai, president of SEMI Southeast Asia, said the rise in participation this year demonstrates the importance that the manufacturing industry places on keeping well-informed of the advancements taking place. Ng expects Malaysia to have continued growth in 2017 following the strengthening global macroeconomics and growing demand for semiconductor technology in devices. “Our industry participants see exceptional value in SEMICON Southeast Asia, learning about advances in the industry and how to automate and contribute to efficiency within their manufacturing processes. We are also seeing an increase in cross-border collaborations within this sector. The show facilitates these alliances by offering a complete platform for engaging customers, suppliers, engineers and decision-makers from across the industry, including buyers from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.”

Sponsors for SEMICON SEA 2017 include 3M, Advantest, Air Products, AMEC, Applied Materials, ASE Group, Edwards, Evatec Process Systems, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Hermes Epitek, Kulicke & Soffa, KLA-Tencor, Lam Research, Merck, Mentor Graphics, NTT Data, Rudolph Technologies, SAS, Screen, SPTS, TEL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tibco, Toray, Xcerra, and Zeiss. Partners for the exposition include AEIS, INTI College Penang, investPenang, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, MATRADE, Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, MIDA, Malaysia Truly Asia, Penang Tourism, Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Samenta, Touch Display Research, VLSI Consultancy, and Yole Développement.