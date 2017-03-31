Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology

On March 31, 2017, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd (Seoul) filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the District Court of Düsseldorf against Mouser Electronics Inc. (Mouser), a global electronic components distributor, asserting infringement of an LED patent.

According to the complaint, the infringement involves products from Mouser – LEDs for high-power light emission – manufactured by multiple LED companies, including Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd, a global top-10 LED maker. In the lawsuit, Seoul has sought a permanent injunction, damages, and recall and destruction of the alleged infringing products.

The asserted patented technology serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the internal LED structure by treating LED chip surfaces, thereby significantly improving light intensity and brightness. This patented technology has been widely used for various high-power LED applications, such as automobile lighting, cell phone flash lights, outdoor lighting, UV LED appliances, and others.

“The asserted patent is considered an essential technology for manufacturing high-power LEDs and has been widely used in various LED applications,” said Ki-bum Nam, Vice President of the Lighting Business Department at Seoul Semiconductor. “Seoul has actively enforced our patent rights against products that infringe high power LED technology. To create fair market competition and promote technological innovation, we continually take actions necessary to deter such infringement and protect our intellectual property,” Nam added.

According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), among the companies that exclusively manufacture LED components, Seoul Semiconductor was the only one to be selected in the 2013 Semiconductor Manufacturing Patent Power Ranking. Seoul Semiconductor was also selected for the same category in 2012. IEEE’s patent power scorecards for each industry segment are based on the evaluation of the patent portfolios of more than 5000 leading commercial enterprises, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies worldwide. They take into account not only the size of the organizations’ patent portfolios, but also the quality of their patents with regard to growth index, impact of their patents, originality, and general applicability of the patents.

According to market research firm IHS, the LED penetration rate in automobile headlamps is expected to increase sharply to 32.3 % by 2021 from the current penetration rate of 16.4%. This high-power LED technology is already being used for exterior automobile lighting including headlights and daytime running lights. Furthermore, it is expected to become a significant technology for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, which require high-power LED lighting with high heat dissipation for energy efficiency.

In addition, this high-power LED technology applies to LEDs for mobile phone flash lights, which require higher light intensity. Because margins for LEDs used in flash applications are higher than those for backlights, this segment of the LED market for mobile phones has still grown steadily despite the overall decline in the IT sector LED market.

Further, this high-power LED technology is widely applicable to general lighting products for outdoor illumination, as well as commercial and industrial lighting systems, because such technology substantially enhances light efficiency and improves the brightness per unit area obtained from the LED. The technology is also widely used in manufacturing UV LEDs for sterilization, purification and curing processes. The UV LED application market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $800 million by 2020.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes move toward normal growth rates
Global semiconductor sales up 16.5% year-to-year
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Method improves semiconductor fiber optics, paves way for developing devices
Art of paper-cutting inspires self-charging paper device
Silicon-on-insulator market worth 1,859.3M USD by 2022
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Method improves semiconductor fiber optics, paves way for developing devices
Art of paper-cutting inspires self-charging paper device
Silicon-on-insulator market worth 1,859.3M USD by 2022
Microprocessors based on a layer of just 3 atoms

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Silicon-on-insulator market worth 1,859.3M USD by 2022
NXP announces new 65 V LDMOS technology that speeds RF power design
ON Semiconductor extends leading image sensor portfolio for sub-lux imaging applications
MagnaChip to host its annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California

MEMS ARTICLES

Art of paper-cutting inspires self-charging paper device
Microprocessors based on a layer of just 3 atoms
Putting a spin on logic gates
A novel method for the fabrication of active-matrix 3-D pressure sensors

LEDS ARTICLES

LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology
USC Viterbi researchers develop new class of optoelectronic materials
LED Taiwan opens tomorrow in Taipei

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...