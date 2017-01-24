Shanhai Capital completes acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. and Beijing Shanhai Capital Management Co, Ltd. (Shanhai Capital), today jointly announced the completion of the approximately $500 million acquisition of Analogix Semiconductor. China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd. (China IC Fund) joined Shanhai Capital’s fund as one of the limited partners.

“We are very pleased to have completed the transaction,” said Dr. Kewei Yang, Analogix Semiconductor’s chairman and CEO. “Enhanced by the strong financial support of our new investors, Analogix’s future is brighter than ever. We are excited to continue building and growing Analogix into a global leader in high-performance semiconductors.”

“As Analogix’s key financial partner and investor, we look forward to leveraging our resources to accelerate the company’s growth into new markets,” said Mr. Xianfeng Zhao, Chairman of Shanhai Capital. “We will build on the strength of the company’s core technology and customer relationships to create an exceptional semiconductor company that will be publicly listed in China.”

Sino-American International Investment Ltd, and Needham & Company, LLC served as financial advisors to Analogix Semiconductor. O’Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel to Analogix Semiconductor.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Jingtian & Gongcheng acted as legal counsel to Beijing Shanhai Capital Management Co.

