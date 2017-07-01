STMicroelectronics appoints Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO and names new executive team

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) announced today the appointment of Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO, effective July 1, 2017. Chery currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and, in his new role, he will continue to report to Carlo Bozotti, ST’s President and CEO.

In this new role, Chery will hold overall responsibility for Technology and Manufacturing as well as for Sales and Marketing.

A new organization will be also put in place. Its goal is to continue to build on the success of ST’s strategy, focused on Smart Driving and Internet of Things, with a strong market-driven and innovation approach.

ST’s Executive Team members will be:

·         Orio Bellezza, President, Global Technology and Manufacturing
·         Marco Cassis, President, Global Sales and Marketing
·         Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group
·         Carlo Ferro, Chief Financial Officer and President, Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services
·         Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group
·         Georges Penalver, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Strategy, Communication, Human Resources and Quality
·         Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group.

These appointments and new organization are effective July 1st, 2017, upon shareholder approval of the reappointment of Carlo Bozotti as the sole member of the Managing Board and President and CEO of ST, at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Chery began his career in the Quality organization of Matra, the French engineering group. In 1986, he joined Thomson Semiconducteurs, which subsequently became ST, and held various management positions in product planning and manufacturing, rising to lead ST’s wafer fabs in Tours, France, and later in Rousset, France. In 2005, Chery took charge of ST’s Front-End Manufacturing in Asia Pacific. In 2008, he was promoted Chief Technology Officer and assumed additional responsibilities for Manufacturing and Quality (2011) and the Digital Product Sector (2012). In 2014, he was promoted Chief Operating Officer.

Chery chairs the Board of STS, ST’s manufacturing joint venture in China, and holds board membership at the European microelectronics R&D program AENEAS.
Jean-Marc Chery was born in Orleans, France, in 1960, and graduated with a degree in Engineering from the ENSAM engineering school in Paris, France.

