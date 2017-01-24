Telit celebrates its 100th connected 300mm semiconductor fab

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it is celebrating the 100th installation of its secureWISE software platform in a 300mm semiconductor fabrication plant.

As part of Telit’s IoT Factory Solutions, secureWISE has been providing over 12 years of secure remote IoT connectivity to tool manufacturers (OEMs) for the semiconductor industry. Telit’s IoT Factory Solutions focuses the company’s vision of connected factories, connected machines, and connected consumers and ties directly into its core IoT business. Building on 15 years of experience in industrial automation solutions deployed worldwide and connecting more than $300 billion in manufacturing assets, Telit is making it easy for customers to take advantage of the IIoT opportunity with multiple paths to deployment.

Telit’s secureWISE has been widely recognized as the de-facto solution for highly-secure remote access to semiconductor equipment. The software serves 18 of the top 20 OEMs and is used by every major integrated device manufacturer (IDM) and foundry to securely connect over 250 different tool types with their manufacturers. Connecting more fabs and OEMs than any other platform in the industry, secureWISE delivers secure, configurable end-to-end remote IoT connectivity across a closed, private network. It allows fabs and OEMs to remotely collaborate in ways that improve equipment performance at every stage of the process and lifecycle while protecting valuable intellectual property (IP).

Major semiconductor tool makers have introduced high availability service models that are tightly embedded into their machines installed at the fabs. OEMs are now able to use IoT and remotely collect data, to analyze, fix – as well as predict – any problem with their machines on the semiconductor production floor from any global location. They can offer immediate service and support from subject matter experts to the fabs. In turn, these new service models result in improved uptime and higher reliability of production tools.

The secureWISE eCentre server gives a fab full control of how, when, and what tools can be accessed, assuring that the OEM doesn’t have any unauthorized direct access to production tools. Furthermore, these built-in role-based access functions give fabs a detailed audit trail with comprehensive reporting and business analytics of all activities.

“We are proud of this milestone and the recognition that the semiconductor industry has made secureWISE their de-facto IoT software platform for secure remote monitoring and mediation of mission-critical manufacturing tools,” said Oozi Cats, CEO of Telit. “This is another testament to our fast-growing position around industrie 4.0 through our IoT Factory Solutions division, and it also illustrates how security is an integral part of our DNA, extending across all of Telit’s products and services.”

Spanning the globe, secureWISE is rapidly extending beyond 300mm fabs with new deployments across 200mm fabs, flat panel displays, solar and other manufacturing facilities.