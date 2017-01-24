Tiny black holes enable a new type of photodetector for high speed data

Tiny “black holes” on a silicon wafer make for a new type of photodetector that could move more data at lower cost around the world or across a datacenter. The technology, developed by electrical engineers at the University of California, Davis, and W&WSens Devices, Inc. of Los Altos, Calif., a Silicon Valley startup, is described in a paper published April 3 in the journal Nature Photonics.

“We’re trying to take advantage of silicon for something silicon cannot usually do,” said Saif Islam, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Davis, who co-lead the project together with the collaborators at W&WSens Devices, Inc. Existing high-speed photodetector devices use materials such as gallium arsenide. “If we don’t need to add non-silicon components and can monolithically integrate with electronics into a single silicon chip, the receivers become much cheaper.”

The new detector uses tapered holes in a silicon wafer to divert photons sideways, preserving the speed of thin-layer silicon and the efficiency of a thicker layer. So far, Islam’s group has built an experimental photodetector and solar cell using the new technology. The photodetector can convert data from optical to electronics at 20 gigabytes per second (or 25 billion bits per second, more than 200 times faster than your cable modem) with a quantum efficiency of 50 percent, the fastest yet reported for a device of this efficiency.

Datacenters need fast connections

The growth of datacenters that power the internet “cloud” has created a demand for devices to move large amounts of data, very fast, over short distances of a few yards to hundreds of yards. Such connections could also be used for high-speed home connections, Islam said.

When computer engineers want to move large amounts of data very fast, whether across the world or across a data center, they use fiber-optic cables that transmit data as pulses of light. But these signals need to be converted to electronic pulses at the receiving end by a photodetector. You can use silicon as a photodetector – incoming photons generate a flow of electrons. But there’s a tradeoff between speed and efficiency. To capture most of the photons, the piece of silicon needs to be thick, and that makes it relatively slow. Make the silicon thinner so it works faster, and too many photons get lost.

Instead, circuit designers have used materials such as gallium arsenide and indium phosphide to make high-speed, high-efficiency photodetectors. Gallium arsenide, for example, is about ten times as efficient as a silicon at the same scale and wavelength. But it is significantly more expensive and cannot be monolithically integrated with silicon electronics.

Tapered holes as light traps

Islam’s group began by experimenting with ways to increase the efficiency of silicon by adding tiny pillars or columns, then holes to the silicon wafer. After two years of experiments, they settled on a pattern of holes that taper towards the bottom.

“We came up with a technology that bends the incoming light laterally through thin silicon,” Islam said.

The idea is that photons enter the holes and get pulled sideways into the silicon. The wafer itself is about two microns thick, but because they move sideways, the photons travel through 30 to 40 microns of silicon, like the ripple of waves on a pond when a pebble is dropped into the water.

The holes-based device can also potentially work with a wider range of wavelengths of light than current technology, Islam said.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
European SEMI Award honors advanced packaging technologists
U.S. companies still hold largest share of fabless company IC sales
The ConFab 2017 announces leading semiconductor industry keynotes
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Telit celebrates its 100th connected 300mm semiconductor fab
Tiny black holes enable a new type of photodetector for high speed data
SEMI reports 2016 global semiconductor materials sales of $44.3B
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Telit celebrates its 100th connected 300mm semiconductor fab
Tiny black holes enable a new type of photodetector for high speed data
SEMI reports 2016 global semiconductor materials sales of $44.3B
IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Global MRAM market to grow at an impressive CAGR of 94% through 2021, says Technavio
IC Insights more than doubles its 2017 IC market growth forecast
Synopsys' IC Validator used for physical sign-off on more than 100 finFET production tapeouts

MEMS ARTICLES

IEEE unveils next lifecycle phase of the IRDS to drive computing industry beyond Moore’s Law
Leti marks 50th anniversary with events and workshops in France, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.
Intel appoints Chief Strategy Officer
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree launches the industry’s brightest and most efficient royal blue LED
ams launches AS7225 tunable-white lighting smart system sensor
Ultratech receives follow-on multiple orders from China foundries for laser spike annealing systems
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
SEMI headquarters relocates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...
Edwards launches new Smart Thermal Management System at SEMICON Europa 2016
10/25/2016Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by red...