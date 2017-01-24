Will I see you at The ConFab?

BY PETE SINGER, Editor-in-Chief

The ConFab — an executive conference now in its 13th year — brings together influential executives from all parts of the semiconductor supply chain for three days of thought-provoking talks and panel discussions, networking events and select, pre-arranged breakout business meetings.

Why the time is now: Electronics are an essential part of everyday life the world over. Smartphones, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, digital television, autonomous cars, advances in healthcare and so much more are possible only because of the advances in semiconductor technology over the last 50 years.

Although some say the industry is maturing, but the reality is that the industry will see explosive growth from a variety of applications, including the IoT, 5G telecommunication, autonomous driving, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence/deep learning. IoT alone is expected to drive not only a huge demand for sensors, but a far more sophisticated cloud computing infrastructure that will employ the most advanced logic and memory chips available, including 7 and 5nm logic devices and 3D NAND.

These new and varied applications, including healthcare, are creating new demands for semiconductor technology. Devices will require more innovative packaging solutions, including heterogeneous integration of diverse components. New advances in MEMS and sensors, will be required as well as new wireless capabilities, thin film batteries and energy harvesting devices, flexible electronics, power electronics, analog, and silicon photonics.

What can you expect in 2017? The ConFab 2017 conference program is designed to identify new opportunities in these fast-growing markets, showcase critical technology trends and discuss what challenges still need to be overcome. On Monday, we’ll hear where mainstream semiconductor technology is today through the keynote talk and the morning session. We will soon be announcing who these speakers will be, but past speakers include Brian Krzanich of Intel, Tom Caulfield of GlobalFoundries, Yoon Woon Lee of Samsung, Bill Chen of Nvidia, Roawen Chen of Qualcomm, Ali Sebt of Renesas and Wally Rhines of Mentor Graphics. Also on Monday, we’ll have a sure-to-be interesting panel session focused on heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging, starting with a talk from Jan Vardaman of TechSearch. Siemen’s Sia Langrudi is also slated to speak on Smart Manufacturing in the semiconductor industry, which will encompass the Industry 4.0 initiative, also known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

On Tuesday, we’ll kick things off with a look at the growth opportunities in the automotive market, particularly the autonomous, self-driving car. We’ll follow that up with talks on MEMS and sensors by Kevin Shaw of Algorithmic Intuition and J.C. Eloy of Yole Developpement, and then a panel session that looks at the coming opportunities and changes in a range of diverse markets, including MEMS & Sensors, power electronics, biomedical, LEDs, displays and more. Panelists will include Laura Rothman Mauer of Veeco, David Butler of SPTS and Mike Rosa of Applied Materials.

On Wednesday, we’ll hear from Alissa Fitzgerald (A.M. Fitzgerald & Associates), followed by a talk on flexible electronics by Jason March, the director of technology at NextFlex. We’ll conclude with a market overview from Bill McClean of IC Insights, who is sure to give us an idea of what coming years will bring, the impact of industry consoli- dation and new growth opportunities.

The ConFab also includes well-attended evening recep- tions plus breakfasts, lunches and refreshment breaks. These offer exceptional networking opportunities for people to meet in a relaxed environment conducive to making lasting connections.

What is clear is that the need for real collaboration has never been greater. That’s why The ConFab 2017 is invaluable. In 2017, we are extending personal invitations to even more VIPs, and we expect heightened interest and involvement as industry leaders gather to tackle tough questions, take a look at the new growth opportunities and challenges, network in a unique environment and collaborate on the future. Check out our website at www. theconfab.com to see how you can participate.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016
Samsung completes qualification of its 2nd gen 10nm process technology
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to increase 12.3% in 2017
DDR4 set to account for largest share of DRAM market by architecture
2016: The MOSFETs market recovered
2016 marks year of recovery for global semiconductor market

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Avantor acquires Puritan Products
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
New ClassOne chamber cuts copper plating costs 95%

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
New ClassOne chamber cuts copper plating costs 95%

PACKAGING ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 2.4% in first quarter of 2017
Global ESD packaging market driven by the miniaturization of semiconductors, says Technavio

MEMS ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts March 2017 billings
Will I see you at The ConFab?
InvenSense receives regulatory clearances
Columbia engineers invent method to control light propagation in waveguides

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology
USC Viterbi researchers develop new class of optoelectronic materials

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New ultrafast flexible and transparent memory devices could herald new era of electronics
Revenues from flexible AMOLED display on pace to exceed rigid AMOLED panel in Q3 2017
MicroLEDs for displays: How we can make it happen
Please, touch the display

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...