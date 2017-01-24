Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016

Worldwide semiconductor wafer-level manufacturing equipment (WFE) revenue totaled $37.4 billion in 2016, an 11.3 percent increase from 2015, according to final results by Gartner, Inc. The top 10 vendors accounted for 79 percent of the market, up 2 percent from 2015.

“Spending on 3D NAND and leading-edge logic process drove growth in the market in 2016,” said Takashi Ogawa, research vice president at Gartner. “This spending was driven by momentum for high-end services in data centers and requirements for faster processors and high-volume memory for mobile devices.”

Applied Materials continued to lead the WFE market with 20.5 percent growth in 2016 (see Table 1). The active investment in 3D device manufacturing provided significant momentum in Applied’s etch revenue, specifically in the conductor etch segment. Screen Semiconductor Solutions experienced the highest growth in the market, with 41.5 percent. This was due to a combination of the appreciation of the Japanese Yen against the U.S. dollar, which elevated dollar-based sales estimates and the demand in premium smartphone and data center servers for big data analysis that drove investment in 3D-NAND capacity and leading-edge technology in foundries.

Table 1

Top 10 Companies’ Revenue From Shipments of Total Wafer-Level Manufacturing Equipment, Worldwide (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Rank 2015 Rank 2014 Vendor 2016 Revenue 2016 Market Share (%) 2015 Revenue 2015 Market Share (%) 2015-2016 Growth (%) 1 1 Applied Materials 7,736.9 20.7 6,420.2 19.1 20.5 2 4 Lam Research 5,213.0 13.9 4,808.3 14.3 8.4 3 2 ASML 5,090.6 13.6 4,730.9 14.1 7.6 4 3 Tokyo Electron 4,861.0 13.0 4,325.0 12.9 12.4 5 5 KLA-Tencor 2,406.0 6.4 2,043.2 6.1 17.8 6 6 Screen Semiconductor Solutions 1,374.9 3.7 971.5 2.9 41.5 7 7 Hitachi High-Technologies 980.2 2.6 788.3 2.3 24.3 8 8 Nikon 731.5 2.0 724.2 2.2 1.0 9 9 Hitachi Kokusai 528.4 1.4 633.8 1.9 -16.6 10 13 ASM International 496.9 1.3 582.5 1.7 -14.7 Others 7,988.0 21.4 7,586.2 22.6 5.3 Total Market 37,407.3 100.0 33,613.7 100 11.3

Source: Gartner (April 2017)

Additional information is provided in the Gartner report “MarketShare: SemiconductorWaferFab Equipment, Worldwide, 2016.” The report provides rankings and market share for the top 10 vendors. In 2015, Gartner changed the segment reporting to focus on wafer-level manufacturing and is no longer providing segment details for die-level packaging or automatic test. This report is limited to wafer-level manufacturing equipment.