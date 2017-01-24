2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea

Today FlexTech, A SEMI Strategic Association Partner, announced the full agenda for the inaugural flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) conference coming up on May 31-June 1 in Seoul at COEX Exhibition Center. The new conference, 2017FLEX Korea, focusing on the theme “A Practical Path to Flexible Hybrid Electronics,” is brought to action with a market-focused agenda and presentations on Displays, Wearables, Sensors, OLED, Quantum Dot, Micro LED, Head Up Display, Roll-to-Roll and 3D Printing by experts from both the industry and academia.

2017FLEX Korea features a technical conference, a Short Course, and networking opportunities. The two-day technical conference includes four sessions on critical areas for FHE success. The four sessions will feature 14 technology experts from Korea, America, Asia and Europe representing organizations active in the FHE area, including:

Display Applications: KIMM and UIN3D

and Wearables and Sensors Applications: KT and KITECH

and Emerging Markets Applications: EyeDis, KOPTI, and KITECH

and Core Technology Applications: Coatema Coating Machinery GmbH, Daelim Chemical, Dankook University, DuPont, Kolon Industries, Nanosys, and Universal Display Corporation

Three keynotes will set the stage for all of the other topics, including:

LG Display : “Flexible Display Changes Your Life” by Joon Young Yang, head of OLED Advanced Research Division

: “Flexible Display Changes Your Life” by Joon Young Yang, head of OLED Advanced Research Division FlexTech : “Emerging Product Opportunities and the Worldwide Ecosystem of FHE” by Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, Chief Technology Officer

: “Emerging Product Opportunities and the Worldwide Ecosystem of FHE” by Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, Chief Technology Officer Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology: “Quantum Dot Display” by Shinae Jun, research master

Combining traditional IC manufacturing with printed electronics, FHE is the leading technical approach to design and manufacture devices for fast-growth markets. Flexible and printed electronics applications have the potential to create business opportunities in growing market opportunities such as wearables, health care, flexible displays and other advanced applications. A 3-hour Short Course is intended for individuals and organizations seeking a comprehensive overview on the Printed Electronics industry.

“We are pleased to hold the 2017FLEX Korea conference,” said Hyun-Dae CHO, president of SEMI Korea. “We hope the conference will provide you with the insights into the FHE industry and you will also find networking opportunities at the event.”