Altair Semiconductor joins GSMA

Altair Semiconductor (altair-semi.com), a provider of LTE chipsets, today announced that it has become an Associate Member of the GSMA, with a focus on accelerating the delivery of new connected devices and services in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 mobile operators and 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.

Altair plays a pivotal role in actualizing the Internet of Things with a portfolio of low-cost and power-efficient LTE chipsets. The company provides secure and robust cellular connectivity for a range of IoT applications. It recently announced the ALT1250 dual-mode CAT-M1 and NB1 IoT chipset that features ultra-low power consumption, integrated GNSS location services and embedded hardware-based security features.

“We’re pleased to welcome Altair to the GSMA,” said Gregory Geodjenian, Director of Membership for the GSMA. “Altair is among the leading players in cellular IoT, and we look forward to the company taking an active role in our industry work.”

With a portfolio supporting a wide range of LTE categories and use cases – from cutting edge, high-speed broadband equipment to ultra-low power, IoT-optimized devices – Altair’s LTE and IoT connectivity solutions are used by the world’s leading operators, OEMs and ODMs.

“Joining the GSMA provides Altair with the platform to enhance and strengthen our global profile, becoming part of a community of industry leaders for potential collaboration and strategic partnerships,” said Eran Eshed, Co-founder and VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Altair. “Altair is in a strong market position to drive the development and adoption of cellular-based IoT solutions.”

