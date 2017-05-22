Amkor Technology completes acquisition of NANIUM

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of NANIUM S.A., a provider of wafer-level fan-out (WLFO) semiconductor packaging solutions.

In its press release, Amkor said that the acquisition of NANIUM will strengthen its position in the fast growing market of wafer-level packaging for smartphones, tablets and other applications. NANIUM has developed a high-yielding, reliable WLFO technology, and has successfully ramped that technology to high volume production.

“Amkor is a leader in wafer-level CSP and high-density integrated fan-out technologies,” said Steve Kelley, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “With the acquisition of NANIUM, we will have an equally compelling value proposition in the low-density fan-out area. NANIUM is widely viewed as the fan-out technology leader as well as a very capable manufacturer, having shipped more than one billion WLFO packages utilizing a state-of-the-art 300mm wafer-level packaging production line.”

NANIUM employs approximately 650 people and is based in Porto, Portugal.

