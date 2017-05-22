EV Group announces milestone: More than 1100 wafer bond chambers installed worldwide

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has achieved an industry milestone with more than 1100 EVG wafer bonding chambers installed at customer facilities worldwide to date. This milestone cements EVG’s technology and market leadership in wafer bonding, which is an enabling process for volume manufacturing of semiconductor advanced packaging, MEMS, CMOS image sensors, and radio frequency (RF) devices. The EVG 500, EVG 850, GEMINI and ComBond series of wafer bonding solutions, in particular, are seeing strong demand due to their performance and cross-platform compatibility, which allows customers to more easily ramp up their R&D processes to high-volume manufacturing.

Every four seconds, a wafer is bonded with an EVG system. Shown here is a 300-mm bond chamber in an EVG®560 Automated Wafer Bonding System. The EVG560 accepts up to four bond chambers with various configuration options for all bonding processes, including anodic, thermo compression, fusion bonding and LowTemp™ plasma bonding.

Every four seconds, a wafer is bonded with an EVG system. Shown here is a 300-mm bond chamber in an EVG®560 Automated Wafer Bonding System. The EVG560 accepts up to four bond chambers with various configuration options for all bonding processes, including anodic, thermo compression, fusion bonding and LowTemp™ plasma bonding.

“For our high-volume customers, it is essential that they have ready access to industry-proven, cost-effective and high-yielding process solutions. EV Group has closely collaborated with customers and partners for nearly three decades to innovate wafer bonding technology, which has led to the establishment of our technology as the de-facto industry standard for high-volume manufacturing,” stated Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director at EV Group. “Our product offerings span the entire manufacturing chain from R&D and small-scale production environments to full-scale, high-volume production. This enables us to support our customers throughout as they transform new ideas into real-world products.”

EVG’s wafer bonding solutions for adhesive and fusion/hybrid bonding, metal bonding (such as solder and eutectic), and high-vacuum encapsulation undergo continuous innovation in a variety of critical areas, including temperature and process uniformity, vacuum control, wafer alignment and ease of use to ensure a high-yielding and high-throughput bonding process. Manual and semi-automated wafer bonders are fully compatible with EVG production bonding systems, which shortens the development time for customers to bring new innovative devices to market.

For adhesive, solder and eutectic bonding, the EVG500 series of semi-automated wafer bonders and GEMINI series of fully-automated wafer bonders support non-hermetic, cost-efficient encapsulation of CMOS image sensors, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters for wireless RF chips, and other devices for mobile phones and other high-volume consumer applications. Additionally, tool configurations can be tailored to more demanding bond processes such as hermetic encapsulation for MEMS devices.

For high-vacuum encapsulation bonding, the new EVG ComBond automated high-vacuum wafer bonder provides ultra-high vacuum encapsulation (10-8 mbar) needed for next-generation MEMS devices, such as gyroscopes, microbolometers, and advanced sensors used in autonomous cars, virtual reality headsets and other applications.

For fusion bonding, the EVG850LT and the GEMINI FB automated fusion bonders enable manufacturing of high-accuracy optical devices, image sensors, and engineered substrates such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) for RF, power and other high-speed/high-efficiency devices.

Added Waltl, “EVG is continuously improving our process solutions in order to address wider market applications and more stringent industry requirements. This has paid off for our customers, which in turn has enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the wafer bonding market. Every four seconds, a wafer is bonded with an EVG system. We are proud to bring our expertise gained from this far-reaching installed base to our customers around the world.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China's semiconductor industry and "win-win" growth
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 2.6% in 2016, reports Gartner
WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%
Infineon rides automotive wave into Top-10 semi supplier ranking
Samsung poised to become world’s largest semi supplier in 2Q17
NXP acquires Freescale, becomes top MCU supplier in 2016
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

SEMICON West preview: MEMS
IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2017 Call for Papers
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts April 2017 billings
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Chengdu partner to expand FD-SOI ecosystem in China
Amkor Technology completes acquisition of NANIUM

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2017 Call for Papers
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts April 2017 billings
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Chengdu partner to expand FD-SOI ecosystem in China
Technology partners at SEMICON West focus on innovations driving industry growth

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMICON West preview: MEMS
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts April 2017 billings
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Chengdu partner to expand FD-SOI ecosystem in China
Amkor Technology completes acquisition of NANIUM

MEMS ARTICLES

SEMICON West preview: MEMS
IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2017 Call for Papers
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts April 2017 billings
Sensor/actuator sales take off as price erosion eases

LEDS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
Primary automotive display systems market valued at $11.6B globally in 2017
Tianma selects Orbotech solutions for its flex AMOLED Gen 6 fab

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...