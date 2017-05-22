EV Group expands production capacity at corporate headquarters in Austria

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it is expanding production capacity at its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Austria. Representing a 20 million Euro investment, the expansion will include the construction of a new building that provides additional production and test capacity for EVG equipment that meets the high cleanliness requirements of the semiconductor industry, as well as that allows for a significant expansion of warehouse space.

EV Group headquarters in St. Florien, Austria, including construction site for additional production and test capacity.

“With the new building adjacent to our existing manufacturing facilities, we will first and foremost create additional test rooms for the final assembly, software installation and quality assurance of our equipment and the technical source inspection by our customers,” stated Dr. Werner Thallner, executive operations and financial director at EV Group. “This enables us to act on the significant increase in demand for our solutions in both existing and new markets, and pursue our mid- and long-term growth targets at the same time.”

From left to right: Paul Lindner, Erich Thallner, Aya Maria Thallner, Hermann Waltl and Dr. Werner Thallner (EV Group Executive Board)

The new building to expand production capacity is set to open before the end of this calendar year.

