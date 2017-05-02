Flexible, organic and biodegradable: Stanford researchers develop new wave of electronics

As electronics become increasingly pervasive in our lives – from smart phones to wearable sensors – so too does the ever rising amount of electronic waste they create. A United Nations Environment Program report found that almost 50 million tons of electronic waste were thrown out in 2017–more than 20 percent higher than waste in 2015.

Troubled by this mounting waste, Stanford engineer Zhenan Bao and her team are rethinking electronics. “In my group, we have been trying to mimic the function of human skin to think about how to develop future electronic devices,” Bao said. She described how skin is stretchable, self-healable and also biodegradable – an attractive list of characteristics for electronics. “We have achieved the first two [flexible and self-healing], so the biodegradability was something we wanted to tackle.”

The team created a flexible electronic device that can easily degrade just by adding a weak acid like vinegar. The results were published May 1 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A newly developed flexible, biodegradable semiconductor developed by Stanford engineers shown on a human hair. Credit: Bao Lab

A newly developed flexible, biodegradable semiconductor developed by Stanford engineers shown on a human hair. Credit: Bao Lab

“This is the first example of a semiconductive polymer that can decompose,” said lead author Ting Lei, a postdoctoral fellow working with Bao.

In addition to the polymer – essentially a flexible, conductive plastic – the team developed a degradable electronic circuit and a new biodegradable substrate material for mounting the electrical components. This substrate supports the electrical components, flexing and molding to rough and smooth surfaces alike. When the electronic device is no longer needed, the whole thing can biodegrade into nontoxic components.

Biodegradable bits

Bao, a professor of chemical engineering and materials science and engineering, had previously created a stretchable electrode modeled on human skin. That material could bend and twist in a way that could allow it to interface with the skin or brain, but it couldn’t degrade. That limited its application for implantable devices and – important to Bao – contributed to waste.

Bao said that creating a robust material that is both a good electrical conductor and biodegradable was a challenge, considering traditional polymer chemistry. “We have been trying to think how we can achieve both great electronic property but also have the biodegradability,” Bao said.

Eventually, the team found that by tweaking the chemical structure of the flexible material it would break apart under mild stressors. “We came up with an idea of making these molecules using a special type of chemical linkage that can retain the ability for the electron to smoothly transport along the molecule,” Bao said. “But also this chemical bond is sensitive to weak acid – even weaker than pure vinegar.” The result was a material that could carry an electronic signal but break down without requiring extreme measures.

In addition to the biodegradable polymer, the team developed a new type of electrical component and a substrate material that attaches to the entire electronic component. Electronic components are usually made of gold. But for this device, the researchers crafted components from iron. Bao noted that iron is a very environmentally friendly product and is nontoxic to humans.

The researchers created the substrate, which carries the electronic circuit and the polymer, from cellulose. Cellulose is the same substance that makes up paper. But unlike paper, the team altered cellulose fibers so the “paper” is transparent and flexible, while still breaking down easily. The thin film substrate allows the electronics to be worn on the skin or even implanted inside the body.

From implants to plants

The combination of a biodegradable conductive polymer and substrate makes the electronic device useful in a plethora of settings – from wearable electronics to large-scale environmental surveys with sensor dusts.

“We envision these soft patches that are very thin and conformable to the skin that can measure blood pressure, glucose value, sweat content,” Bao said. A person could wear a specifically designed patch for a day or week, then download the data. According to Bao, this short-term use of disposable electronics seems a perfect fit for a degradable, flexible design.

And it’s not just for skin surveys: the biodegradable substrate, polymers and iron electrodes make the entire component compatible with insertion into the human body. The polymer breaks down to product concentrations much lower than the published acceptable levels found in drinking water. Although the polymer was found to be biocompatible, Bao said that more studies would need to be done before implants are a regular occurrence.

Biodegradable electronics have the potential to go far beyond collecting heart disease and glucose data. These components could be used in places where surveys cover large areas in remote locations. Lei described a research scenario where biodegradable electronics are dropped by airplane over a forest to survey the landscape. “It’s a very large area and very hard for people to spread the sensors,” he said. “Also, if you spread the sensors, it’s very hard to gather them back. You don’t want to contaminate the environment so we need something that can be decomposed.” Instead of plastic littering the forest floor, the sensors would biodegrade away.

As the number of electronics increase, biodegradability will become more important. Lei is excited by their advancements and wants to keep improving performance of biodegradable electronics. “We currently have computers and cell phones and we generate millions and billions of cell phones, and it’s hard to decompose,” he said. “We hope we can develop some materials that can be decomposed so there is less waste.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Flexible, organic and biodegradable: Stanford researchers develop new wave of electronics

  1. Eleanor Wang

    It is the exciting news for us to hear that there is great progress made in developing flexible, organic & biodegradable materials coming out. It will significantly change our life and make our living environment better, because of rising amount of wastes gradually disappeared. Big cost will be saved accordingly. Expect this research to be applied one day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Samsung poised to become world’s largest semi supplier in 2Q17
NXP acquires Freescale, becomes top MCU supplier in 2016
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets
March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016
Samsung completes qualification of its 2nd gen 10nm process technology

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

StratEdge semiconductor packages now sold on Amazon.com
Apple dips as global smartphone shipments hit 353M in Q1 2017
Panel shipment forecast rises for Q2, 2017 ahead of new product model launches
'Persistent photoconductivity' offers new tool for bioelectronics
Sigenics, Inc. receives $1M NIH grant to engineer technology for visual prosthesis system

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

'Persistent photoconductivity' offers new tool for bioelectronics
Flexible, organic and biodegradable: Stanford researchers develop new wave of electronics
VLSI communities come together to identify new dimensions for continuing exponential growth beyond Moore's Law
Global semiconductor sales in March up 18.1% year-to-year

PACKAGING ARTICLES

StratEdge semiconductor packages now sold on Amazon.com
Multiple orders for Rudolph's Firefly Inspection System marks early success
Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets

MEMS ARTICLES

Apple dips as global smartphone shipments hit 353M in Q1 2017
Sigenics, Inc. receives $1M NIH grant to engineer technology for visual prosthesis system
STMicroelectronics appoints Jean-Marc Chery as Deputy CEO and names new executive team
Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC

LEDS ARTICLES

SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets
Seoul Semiconductor files patent infringement lawsuit in Germany asserting infringement of its high-power LED technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Panel shipment forecast rises for Q2, 2017 ahead of new product model launches
Flexible, organic and biodegradable: Stanford researchers develop new wave of electronics
Entegris acquires MicroElectronics filtration product line from W. L. Gore & Associates
Galaxy S8 materials costs highest by far compared to previous versions, IHS Markit teardown reveals

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...