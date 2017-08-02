IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2017 Call for Papers

The 63rd annual IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM), to be held at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotel December 2-6, 2017, has issued a Call for Papers seeking the world’s best original work in all areas of microelectronics research and development.

The paper submission deadline this year is Wednesday, August 2, 2017. For the second year in a row the IEDM submission deadline is about 1½ months later than what had been the norm, reducing the time between paper submissions and publication of the cutting-edge research results for which the conference is known. Authors are asked to submit four-page camera-ready abstracts (instead of the traditional three pages), which will be published as-is in the proceedings.

Only a very limited number of late-news papers will be accepted. Authors are asked to submit late-news abstracts announcing only the most recent and noteworthy developments. The late-news submission deadline is September 11, 2017.

“Based on the success of the later paper-submission deadline last year, we have decided to make it an IEDM tradition,” said Dr. Barbara DeSalvo, Chief Scientist at Leti. “This helps ensure a rich and unique technical program.”

At IEDM each year, the world’s best scientists and engineers in the field of microelectronics gather to participate in a technical program consisting of more than 220 presentations, along with special luncheon presentations and a variety of panels, special sessions, Short Courses, IEEE/EDS award presentations and other events highlighting leading work in more areas of the field than any other conference.

This year special emphasis is placed on the following topics:
Advanced memory technologies
More-than-Moore device concepts
Neuromorphic computing/machine learning
Optoelectronics, photonics, displays and imaging systems
Package-device level interactions
Sensors and MEMS devices for biological/medical applications
Spin for memory and logic
Steep subthreshold devices
Technologies for 5nm and beyond

Overall, papers in the following areas of technology are encouraged:

  • Circuit and Device Interaction
  • Characterization, Reliability and Yield
  • Compound Semiconductor and High-Speed Devices
  • Memory Technology
  • Modeling and Simulation
  • Nano Device Technology
  • Optoelectronics, Displays and Imagers
  • Power Devices
  • Process and Manufacturing Technology
  • Sensors, MEMS and BioMEMS

