Lam Research appoints Dr. Y.B. Koh to Board of Directors

Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq:LRCX), an advanced manufacturer of semiconductor equipment, today announced that Dr. Young Bum Koh has joined the company’s board of directors effective as of May 10, 2017. Dr. Koh held many executive positions at Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd in South Korea.  Prior to his most recent position as Advisor until December 2016, he served from December 2011 to December 2013 as Executive Vice President, Head of the Mechatronics R&D Center; from January 2010 to July 2011 as Executive Vice President, Head of the Manufacturing Operation Center, LCD Business; and from January 2004 to June 2007 as Senior Vice President, Head of Manufacturing Technology Center, Memory Business.  Dr. Koh also served as Executive Vice President and President of Samsung Austin Semiconductor LLC located in Texas from August 2007 to December 2009.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Koh as a Director of Lam Research,” said Stephen G. Newberry, chairman of Lam Research. “Dr. Koh brings to the Lam Research board substantial high technology operations knowledge and expertise built over the course of his distinguished career. His intimate understanding of the semiconductor industry paired with his international leadership experience in research, development and manufacturing will be a tremendous asset in our boardroom.”

Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq:LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

