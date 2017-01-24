New “Thought Leadership Pass” unlocks what’s smart at SEMICON West 2017

SEMI today announced that SEMICON West (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.) experience packages are now available for purchase, allowing attendees to choose the programs and events most relevant to their interests. The Thought Leadership Pass is already seeing strong interest from pre-registration. The Thought Leadership Pass focuses on the industry’s key business and technical challenges and opportunities and provides access to all Keynotes and Executive Panels, the TechXPOT Theaters, and much more, including the perennial favorites, the SEMI/Gartner Symposium and the Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook on Thursday morning.

The new Get Smart: SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook is a “must attend” event, co-sponsored by SEMI and Gartner. It features the latest, mid-year snapshot industry outlook, market analysis and forecast for semiconductors, capital equipment, materials and adjacent markets ─ in addition to market trends, opportunities and issues. The session also features a panel discussion, where leading Wall Street analysts weigh in with financial perspectives on the electronics industry.

Other Thought Leadership Pass highlights include:

  • A presentation by Maciej Kranz, Cisco VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Building the Internet of Things
  • New SEMI/IEEE sessions focusing on the future of advanced IoT device architectures and emerging applications like home automation, smart cities, industrial and environmental monitoring, and MedTech
  • Two dynamic Smart Automotive sessions covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of transportation and meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today’s automotives (in partnership with SAE International)
  • All TechXPOTs on the show floor, which covers High-Volume Manufacturing, Advanced Packaging,  Lithography, MEMS & Sensors, Materials, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Automotive, Smart MedTech, 5G Communications and Next-Gen Cloud

If attendees would like access to everything that SEMICON West has to offer, then an All-in Pass is available for purchase. Or, attendees can purchase an Expo-only Pass that provides access to the Keynotes and Executive Panels, in addition to the Exposition Hall (note: SEMI members also get access to TechXPOTs with this pass). Attendees can also purchase select events and workshops on an à la carte basis, and students can register for a free, student one-day pass.

SEMICON West 2017 Admission Packages

Expo-Only Pass*

Thought Leadership Pass

All-In Pass
  • Expo Halls
  • Keynotes 
  • Executive Panels

 

 *SEMI Members with “Expo- Only” Pass also get access  to: 

  •  TechXPOTs 
  •  MicroE Career Development & Recruitment Forum
  Expo-Only Pass 

 

 Plus:

  • TechXPOTs 
  • MicroE Career Development & Recruitment Forum
  • SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears 
  • Test Vision & Reception
  • SAE Smart Automotive
  • IEEE World of IoT: Risks & Opportunities in Transformative Technologies
  Expo-Only Pass

 

 Thought Leadership Pass

 

Plus: 

  • Summerfest at AT&T Park
  • Speaker & sponsor breakfasts
  • Smart Pass (VIP registration & reserved seating at Keynotes & Exec Panel sessions)

Plan to attend SEMICON West 2017 (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.). The three-day  conference offers an exposition with 600+ exhibitors, educational programs, networking events, and technical training workshops ─ providing the knowledge and insights needed to stay competitive and plan for the future amidst today’s rapidly changing technical and supply chain environment. For more information, visit www.semiconwest.org. Register now for best pricing!

