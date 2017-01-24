New “Thought Leadership Pass” unlocks what’s smart at SEMICON West 2017

SEMI today announced that SEMICON West (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.) experience packages are now available for purchase, allowing attendees to choose the programs and events most relevant to their interests. The Thought Leadership Pass is already seeing strong interest from pre-registration. The Thought Leadership Pass focuses on the industry’s key business and technical challenges and opportunities and provides access to all Keynotes and Executive Panels, the TechXPOT Theaters, and much more, including the perennial favorites, the SEMI/Gartner Symposium and the Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook on Thursday morning.

The new Get Smart: SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook is a “must attend” event, co-sponsored by SEMI and Gartner. It features the latest, mid-year snapshot industry outlook, market analysis and forecast for semiconductors, capital equipment, materials and adjacent markets ─ in addition to market trends, opportunities and issues. The session also features a panel discussion, where leading Wall Street analysts weigh in with financial perspectives on the electronics industry.

Other Thought Leadership Pass highlights include:

A presentation by Maciej Kranz, Cisco VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Building the Internet of Things

VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Building the Internet of Things New SEMI/IEEE sessions focusing on the future of advanced IoT device architectures and emerging applications like home automation, smart cities, industrial and environmental monitoring, and MedTech

sessions focusing on the future of and like home automation, smart cities, industrial and environmental monitoring, and MedTech Two dynamic Smart Automotive sessions covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of transportation and meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today’s automotives (in partnership with SAE International)

sessions covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of transportation and meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today’s automotives (in partnership with All TechXPOTs on the show floor, which covers High-Volume Manufacturing, Advanced Packaging, Lithography, MEMS & Sensors, Materials, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Automotive, Smart MedTech, 5G Communications and Next-Gen Cloud

If attendees would like access to everything that SEMICON West has to offer, then an All-in Pass is available for purchase. Or, attendees can purchase an Expo-only Pass that provides access to the Keynotes and Executive Panels, in addition to the Exposition Hall (note: SEMI members also get access to TechXPOTs with this pass). Attendees can also purchase select events and workshops on an à la carte basis, and students can register for a free, student one-day pass.

SEMICON West 2017 Admission Packages Expo-Only Pass* Thought Leadership Pass All-In Pass Expo Halls

Keynotes

Executive Panels *SEMI Members with “Expo- Only” Pass also get access to: TechXPOTs

MicroE Career Development & Recruitment Forum Expo-Only Pass Plus: TechXPOTs

MicroE Career Development & Recruitment Forum

SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears

Test Vision & Reception

SAE Smart Automotive

IEEE World of IoT: Risks & Opportunities in Transformative Technologies Expo-Only Pass Thought Leadership Pass Plus: Summerfest at AT&T Park

Speaker & sponsor breakfasts

Smart Pass (VIP registration & reserved seating at Keynotes & Exec Panel sessions)