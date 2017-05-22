North American semiconductor equipment industry posts April 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.17 billion in billings worldwide in April 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the April Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in April 2017 was $2.17 billion. The billings figure is 4.6 percent higher than the final March 2017 level of $2.08 billion, and is 48.9 percent higher than the April 2016 billings level of $1.46 billion.

“Semiconductor equipment billings levels exceed two billion dollars for the second month in a row,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Solid market fundamentals, coupled with strong demand for memory for data storage and processors for smartphones, are fueling significant investments.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year November 2016 $1,613.3 25.2% December 2016 $1,869.8 38.5% January 2017 $1,859.4 52.3% February 2017 $1,974.0 63.9% March 2017 (final) $2,079.7 73.7% April 2017 (prelim) $2,174.5 48.9%