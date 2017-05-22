OEM Group expands P5000 capabilities to compound semiconductor substrates

OEM Group has launched the P5000:CS automated single wafer cluster tool for the compound semiconductor market. As the exclusive licensed manufacturer of the Applied Materials P5000, OEM Group’s P5000:CS was designed and developed specifically to handle and process 75mm, 100mm, and 150mm compound semiconductor substrates such as Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Sapphire, Germanium (Ge), Indium Phosphide (InP), and Gallium Nitride (GaN).

“Prior to the release of the P5000:CS, customers in the compound semiconductor market had very few options for Etch and CVD cluster tools” said John Almerico, Production Manager Etch and CVD of OEM Group. “Their choices were limited to boutique custom built, unproven, and expensive systems. With the P5000:CS, it’s the first time an industry proven, single wafer cluster tool with high volume capability has been made available to the compound semiconductor industry.”

The P5000:CS features a proprietary Bi-Polar Electrostatic Chuck for single wafer processing temperature control best suited for SiC, GaAs, and Sapphire etch applications. The option for a proprietary Wafer Orienter utilizing special software and sensors specifically tuned to do edge detection on transparent wafers has been added. An Advanced Spectrometer Endpoint Detection system is built into the chamber to diagnose, analyze, and “fingerprint” any kind of plasma present on the wafer.

In 2016, SEMI reported the total compound semiconductor market was estimated at $24B and expected to almost double at a CAGR of ~13% to ~$44B in 2020. “With the projected growth in the industry”, said Almerico, “we developed the P5000:CS platform to address the special high volume production needs and support the market at an affordable price”.

About OEM Group, Inc.

OEM Group is a global manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and upgrades focused on innovative and sustaining solutions for emerging markets. Our proven portfolio consists of exclusive intellectual property acquired from leading semiconductor brands, including: P5000, Tegal™ Etch, Sputtered Films® Endeavor™, MRC® Eclipse™, AGHeatpulse®, Varian® Sunset™, Lam® AutoEtch™ and SEMITOOL® Manual Batch, Automated Batch and Single Wafer Equinox™. In addition to the LEGENDS™ lines, OEM offers an Applications Development lab for wet processing and Foundry services for piezoelectric AlN films. For more information, please visit www.oemgroupinc.com.