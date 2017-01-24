ON Semiconductor wins Gold Stevie American Business Award for Large Manufacturing Company of the Year

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) announced that it is has been named the winner of the Gold Stevie Award for Large Manufacturing Company of the Year in The 15th Annual American Business Awards (ABAs). The ABAs are a business award program in the United States and open to all public and private organizations.

“This award highlights ON Semiconductor’s ability to gain market share and to stay ahead of the industry growth curve,” says Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “In order to succeed in this fast-paced environment, we have scaled both in terms of our technology portfolio and ability to innovate with a solutions-based approach that allows customers to focus efforts on their own core competencies, providing them with faster time to market.”

In 2016, the company shipped more than 55 billion units through its global logistics network and delivered products with greater than 95 percent average on time delivery to requested dates for all key customers.

More than 3,600 nominations from private and public organizations of all sizes were submitted this year.

“Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.