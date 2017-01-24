Racyics launches ‘makeChip’ design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology

Racyics GmbH announced today it has launched makeChip, a design service platform, developed using GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX process technology and supported by Cadence. Available to start-ups, design experts, research institutes, and universities, makeChip is a central gateway to design integrated circuits based on advanced semiconductor technologies.

The platform provides an IT infrastructure with a full set of EDA tool installations and technology data setup such as PDKs, foundation IP, and complex IP. All tools and design data are linked by Racyics’ silicon-proven design flow and project management system. The turnkey environment enables any makeChip customer to realize complex systems on chips (SoCs) in the most advanced technology nodes.

GF’s 22nm FD-SOI technology, 22FDX, provides advantages in power efficiency and production cost. One key factor to a successful design, leveraging the full potential while achieving shortest time-to-market, is the support of a highly experienced design enablement team.

As a part of GF’s FDXcelerator Partner Program, Racyics  makeChip will provide comprehensive support for the most advanced technologies and thus helps smaller players to realize their enormous innovative potential.

“We want to move start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, and academia to the leading-edge of the game. With makeChip, we enable them to quickly execute analog, mixed-signal and digital designs in GF’s 22FDX technology, so they can develop the hardware basis for high-volume applications in the fields of IoT and Industry 4.0,” stated Holger Eisenreich, CEO of Racyics.

“Our 22FDX technology is quickly becoming a platform of choice for market-focused applications that require low power and operational efficiency with an affordability advantage,” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of Product Management at GF. “This collaboration with Racyics and Cadence will help lower the barrier of entry for SMEs, start-ups, and academia.”

Access to makeChip includes a complete digital design flow with advanced silicon-proven solutions from Cadence without additional costs for non-commercial academic projects. For commercial projects, different contract agreements will be applied.

“The Cadence full-flow digital solution, is a perfect match for the makeChip design platform. Users are enabled to meet their power, performance and area targets, “ said Jens Werner, Vice President, Technical Field Operation, at Cadence. “The makeChip platform will help to grow design starts in Europe and beyond.”

Racyics provides its in-house 0.4V IP for 22FDX to makeChip customers. It is free of charge in the frame of non-commercial projects and enables platform users to be the first in the world to explore an ultra-low voltage design space and uses its unparalleled potential for energy-efficient operation.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%
Infineon rides automotive wave into Top-10 semi supplier ranking
Samsung poised to become world’s largest semi supplier in 2Q17
NXP acquires Freescale, becomes top MCU supplier in 2016
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets
March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Racyics launches 'makeChip' design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology
Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
Hafnia dons a new face
Soitec names new VP of Strategic Business Development in China
WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Racyics launches 'makeChip' design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology
Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
Hafnia dons a new face
Soitec names new VP of Strategic Business Development in China

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
StratEdge semiconductor packages now sold on Amazon.com
Multiple orders for Rudolph's Firefly Inspection System marks early success
Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC

MEMS ARTICLES

Racyics launches 'makeChip' design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology
Scientists help thin-film ferroelectrics go extreme
Altair Semiconductor joins GSMA
Apple dips as global smartphone shipments hit 353M in Q1 2017

LEDS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
Primary automotive display systems market valued at $11.6B globally in 2017
Tianma selects Orbotech solutions for its flex AMOLED Gen 6 fab
Panel shipment forecast rises for Q2, 2017 ahead of new product model launches

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...