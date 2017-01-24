Racyics launches ‘makeChip’ design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology

Racyics GmbH announced today it has launched makeChip, a design service platform, developed using GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX process technology and supported by Cadence. Available to start-ups, design experts, research institutes, and universities, makeChip is a central gateway to design integrated circuits based on advanced semiconductor technologies.

The platform provides an IT infrastructure with a full set of EDA tool installations and technology data setup such as PDKs, foundation IP, and complex IP. All tools and design data are linked by Racyics’ silicon-proven design flow and project management system. The turnkey environment enables any makeChip customer to realize complex systems on chips (SoCs) in the most advanced technology nodes.

GF’s 22nm FD-SOI technology, 22FDX, provides advantages in power efficiency and production cost. One key factor to a successful design, leveraging the full potential while achieving shortest time-to-market, is the support of a highly experienced design enablement team.

As a part of GF’s FDXcelerator Partner Program, Racyics makeChip will provide comprehensive support for the most advanced technologies and thus helps smaller players to realize their enormous innovative potential.

“We want to move start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, and academia to the leading-edge of the game. With makeChip, we enable them to quickly execute analog, mixed-signal and digital designs in GF’s 22FDX technology, so they can develop the hardware basis for high-volume applications in the fields of IoT and Industry 4.0,” stated Holger Eisenreich, CEO of Racyics.

“Our 22FDX technology is quickly becoming a platform of choice for market-focused applications that require low power and operational efficiency with an affordability advantage,” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of Product Management at GF. “This collaboration with Racyics and Cadence will help lower the barrier of entry for SMEs, start-ups, and academia.”

Access to makeChip includes a complete digital design flow with advanced silicon-proven solutions from Cadence without additional costs for non-commercial academic projects. For commercial projects, different contract agreements will be applied.

“The Cadence full-flow digital solution, is a perfect match for the makeChip design platform. Users are enabled to meet their power, performance and area targets, “ said Jens Werner, Vice President, Technical Field Operation, at Cadence. “The makeChip platform will help to grow design starts in Europe and beyond.”

Racyics provides its in-house 0.4V IP for 22FDX to makeChip customers. It is free of charge in the frame of non-commercial projects and enables platform users to be the first in the world to explore an ultra-low voltage design space and uses its unparalleled potential for energy-efficient operation.