Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas Electronics”), a provider of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that, following the approval of Renesas Electronics’ Board of Directors on May 12, 2017, it will consolidate its subsidiary Renesas System Design, Co., Ltd. (“Renesas System Design”) through an absorption-type merger.

The Merger will be conducted through an absorption-type merger method in which Renesas Electronics will be the surviving company, and Renesas System Design will be dissolved as the absorbed company.

There will be no changes to the company name, business activities, headquarters address, representative, capital, and end of fiscal year of Renesas Electronics as a result of the merger.

Since the Merger involves Renesas Electronics and Renesas Electronics’ consolidated wholly-owned subsidiary, no major impact is anticipated on Renesas Electronics’ consolidated financial results.

In October 2013, Renesas embarked on structural reforms aimed at building a reliable corporate structure capable of generating sustainable profit a stable business foundation. On November 2, 2016 Renesas announced its “mid-term growth strategy.” One element of the strategy was the decision to acquire Intersil Corporation (“Intersil”), which is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sale, and service of analog semiconductor devices. As of February 24, 2017, Renesas completed the acquisition of Intersil.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%
Infineon rides automotive wave into Top-10 semi supplier ranking
Samsung poised to become world’s largest semi supplier in 2Q17
NXP acquires Freescale, becomes top MCU supplier in 2016
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets
March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Racyics launches 'makeChip' design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology
Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
Hafnia dons a new face
Soitec names new VP of Strategic Business Development in China
WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Racyics launches 'makeChip' design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology
Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
Hafnia dons a new face
Soitec names new VP of Strategic Business Development in China

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
StratEdge semiconductor packages now sold on Amazon.com
Multiple orders for Rudolph's Firefly Inspection System marks early success
Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC

MEMS ARTICLES

Racyics launches 'makeChip' design service platform for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX technology
Scientists help thin-film ferroelectrics go extreme
Altair Semiconductor joins GSMA
Apple dips as global smartphone shipments hit 353M in Q1 2017

LEDS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
Primary automotive display systems market valued at $11.6B globally in 2017
Tianma selects Orbotech solutions for its flex AMOLED Gen 6 fab
Panel shipment forecast rises for Q2, 2017 ahead of new product model launches

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...