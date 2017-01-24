StratEdge semiconductor packages now sold on Amazon.com

StratEdge Corporation, a designer of high performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave, and high speed digital devices, announces the opening of its Amazon Store to sell its off-the-shelf high-frequency packages.

“It is a relatively new concept to use Amazon to sell such a highly technical and complex product,” said Tim Going, StratEdge president. “Many things have to be considered when selecting a package for a semiconductor chip. However, we believe that by providing the frequency, cavity size, number of leads, and specific information for each package, along with the photo, that this will make it easier for our customers and potential customers to purchase their packages through the store. Of course, we are also available to answer any questions via phone or email.”

StratEdge’s Amazon store is initially offering 11 packages that include hermetic molded ceramic flatpacks with combo lids, leaded surface mount DC-18 GHz packages with plastic lid and epoxy, leaded amplifier packages for both KA band and DC-23 GHz including the plastic lid with epoxy, and leadless DC-63 GHz packages including a plastic lid with epoxy. Lot sizes include either 10 or 25 pieces. The packages are shipped from StratEdge’s facility in San Diego, California and usually arrive within a week.

Additional products will be added to StratEdge’s Amazon store.

