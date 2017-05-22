Technology partners at SEMICON West focus on innovations driving industry growth

SEMI today announced its plans to deliver specialized programs at SEMICON West 2017 (July 11-13 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif.) in partnership with IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE), and imec. The programs will focus on key growth and innovation drivers for the industry, including advances in semiconductor scaling, autonomous motoring, and IoT (Internet of Things). Register for SEMICON West now .

In recent years, IoT devices and applications have seen explosive growth, as have the microcontrollers, MEMS, sensors, and actuators underpinning IoT device architecture. In conjunction with IEEE, SEMI will offer two World of IoT sessions focusing on Understanding Risks and Opportunities in Transformative Technologies (the future of advanced IoT device architectures and emerging applications):

The sessions will feature presentations from: Ramesh Ramadoss, IEEE Santa Clara Valley Section (Calif.); Ryan O’Leary, Threat Research Center at WhiteHat Security; Phil Hummel, Dell EMC; Todd Miller, General Electric Global Research; and Oleg Logvinov, IEEE Internet Initiative and IoTecha Corp. Maciej Kranz, Cisco’s VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the New York Times bestseller Building the Internet of Things, will also present.

On the automotive front, SEMI has partnered with SAE International to create two dynamic SMART Automotive sessions:

The Future of Smart & Connected Self-driving Cars , covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of autonomous transportation

, covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of autonomous transportation Advancing the Speed & Agility of Connected Vehicles , describing how integrated electronics are meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today’s smart cars.

SMART Automotive attendees will get an insider’s view from Timothy Cavanaugh of SAE International, Luca De Ambroggi of IHS Markit, and key influencers from Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Mentor Graphics, and Continental Automotive Systems.

SEMI maintains a long-standing partnership with imec, a nanoelectronics research institute and organizer of an annual conference on emerging opportunities in semiconductor technology and smart electronics systems. This year’s event — Semiconductor and System Scaling Beyond Tomorrow — will be held July 10 in San Francisco, and feature a presentation from Dave Anderson, president, SEMI Americas, plus presentations from Luc Van den Hove, president and CEO, imec; An Steegen, SVP, imec; and Martin van den Brink, president and CTO, ASML.