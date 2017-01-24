Tianma selects Orbotech solutions for its flex AMOLED Gen 6 fab

Orbotech Ltd., a provider of process innovation technologies, solutions and equipment that are enabling the transformation of the global electronics manufacturing industry, announced today that Tianma Micro-electronics Co. Ltd. (“Tianma”), a producer of display solutions with over three decades of experience in the Flat Panel Display (FPD) field, has selected Orbotech’s ArrayChecker and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) solutions for its production line upgrade to flexible AMOLED technology.

Tianma has invested approximately $1.8 billion to extend its Gen 6 AMOLED fab in Wuhan, China. The Wuhan fab is designed for the production of flexible AMOLED display panels which are rapidly gaining popularity in consumer electronics devices.  When the new line ramps up to mass production during the second half of 2017, Tianma expects to achieve capacity of 30,000 panels per month, with an additional 30,000 per month capacity increase in 2018.

According to the IHS Display Long-Term Demand Forecast Tracker Q4 2016, “AMOLED’s share of overall FPD revenue will increase to almost 30% in 2023. Revenue from AMOLED displays is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2016 to $36 billion in 2023 for a CAGR of 17%.”

“We are delighted that Tianma has selected our solutions for their flex AMOLED fabrication line,” stated Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display.  “These solutions, which were designed to enable the new manufacturing processes required to produce flex AMOLED displays, will enable our customers to produce the most advanced FPD products available with high yields.  This deal builds upon past successful implementations of Orbotech’s inspection, testing and repair solutions.”

