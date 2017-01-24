UnitySC receives multiple orders for wafer thinning inspection systems

UnitySC, a developer of advanced inspection and metrology solutions, today announced multiple orders from a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) for its modular 4See Series automated defect inspection platform. The systems were selected because they deliver optimal wafer backside surface and edge defect inspection, post thinning and metallization. The 4See Series will be used for automotive applications by a market leader in power semiconductor manufacturing to improve the reliability and performance of its products.

“Being selected by a market leader validates the strength of our solutions and confirms our strategy to address new markets with our advanced process control solutions,” said Gilles Fresquet, CEO, UnitySC. “This win expands our reach beyond the traditional substrate control market to include wafer thinning for power semiconductors.”

IHS Markit predicts USD $3 billion in global market growth for the power semiconductors used in cars and light passenger vehicles, over the next six years. Increasing electronic content is a key driver, particularly in hybrid and electric cars, due to consumer demand for constant connectivity. The automotive industry’s push to deliver autonomous, green vehicles in the next decade is also driving growth. These technologies rely on the latest power semiconductor devices, enabled by advanced wafer manufacturing processes like wafer thinning.

“As the wafers used in power semiconductor manufacturing become thinner, controlling wafer quality through the backside thinning and metallization process steps becomes more critical to end-device performance and reliability,” noted Fresquet. “For years, manufacturers have considered our Deflector module be the best-in-class solution for silicon and silicon-on-insulator wafer slip line detection. Combined with the Edge module, this 4See Series configuration delivers industry-leading inspection capabilities that meet semiconductor market needs.”

UnitySC’s new 4See Series for all-surface inspection of semiconductor wafers is a modular system with up to three module offerings: Deflector, Edge and LineScan. The platform can be configured according to application needs, such as wafer thinning, µbumping, MEMS, and more, and can include any number of the modules in desired configurations.

  • Based on phase shift deflectometry technology, the Deflector module is a wafer surface inspection solution that achieves high throughput and very high vertical sensitivity in the nanometer range. It can detect slip lines, grinding marks, failures, cracks, comets, embedded particles, residue, and stains. The Deflector module is well suited to frontside and backside inspection, even under highly warped conditions.
  • The Edge module is a high throughput and versatile solution based on confocal chromatic technology, which is used to inspect the full wafer edge: top, top bevel, apex, bottom bevel and bottom. It has a high depth of focus and does not require a backside contact chuck.

Combining the Deflector and Edge modules in one system offers full wafer characterization compliant with 8″ or 12” wafer high-volume manufacturing requirements. The 4See Series is scheduled to ship in Q3 2017 to fab locations around the world.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Infineon rides automotive wave into Top-10 semi supplier ranking
Samsung poised to become world’s largest semi supplier in 2Q17
NXP acquires Freescale, becomes top MCU supplier in 2016
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets
March billings reached levels not seen since March 2001, reports SEMI
Process Watch: Having confidence in your confidence level
Global semiconductor wafer-level equipment revenue to grow 11% in 2016

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Scientists help thin-film ferroelectrics go extreme
Altair Semiconductor joins GSMA
SMIC transitions CEO responsibility to Dr. Haijun Zhao
New "Thought Leadership Pass" unlocks what's smart at SEMICON West 2017
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Scientists help thin-film ferroelectrics go extreme
SMIC transitions CEO responsibility to Dr. Haijun Zhao
New "Thought Leadership Pass" unlocks what's smart at SEMICON West 2017
UnitySC receives multiple orders for wafer thinning inspection systems

PACKAGING ARTICLES

StratEdge semiconductor packages now sold on Amazon.com
Multiple orders for Rudolph's Firefly Inspection System marks early success
Worldwide smartphone market gains steam in the first quarter of 2017 with shipments up 4.3%, according to IDC
FD-SOI: How a pioneering technology entered mainstream markets

MEMS ARTICLES

Scientists help thin-film ferroelectrics go extreme
Altair Semiconductor joins GSMA
Apple dips as global smartphone shipments hit 353M in Q1 2017
Sigenics, Inc. receives $1M NIH grant to engineer technology for visual prosthesis system

LEDS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing
LG Innotek launches UV LED module for sterilizing water purifier faucets

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
Primary automotive display systems market valued at $11.6B globally in 2017
Tianma selects Orbotech solutions for its flex AMOLED Gen 6 fab
Panel shipment forecast rises for Q2, 2017 ahead of new product model launches

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...