WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%

WIN Semiconductors Corp (TPEx:3105), the world’s largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, has completed phase 2 expansion at its newest wafer fab, Fab C. This operation is now fitted with clean rooms, efficient process lines and advanced equipment for GaAs MMIC production, epitaxial growth of compound semiconductors, as well as fabrication and test of optical devices. Continued build-out of the new manufacturing facility further validates the pure-play foundry model in the compound semiconductor industry.

Serving customers in mobile PA, WiFi, wireless infrastructure and optical markets, WIN Semiconductors provides a broad portfolio of Hetero-junction Bipolar Transistor (HBT), Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor (pHEMT), integrated BiHEMT technology solutions and optical devices. WIN Semiconductors’ manufacturing services can support most any application from 50MHz to 150GHz and through light-wave.

“In response to increasing demand across all market segments, we continue to add manufacturing capacity at our third wafer fab located in Guishan, Toayuan City, Taiwan. Known as Fab C, the facility now supports mass production of a wide range of compound semiconductor technologies. When fully built out, the 706,000ft2 facility will more than double our capacity,” said Kyle Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of WIN Semiconductors.