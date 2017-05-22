AMOLED TV panel shipments to top 10 million units by 2023

As panel makers are increasingly targeting the premium TV market, active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) TV panel shipments are expected to exceed 10 million units by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 percent from 2017, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

Panel manufacturers are continuously increasing AMOLED TV panel line-up with differentiated picture quality and figure, targeting the premium TV market. However, high manufacturing cost of the AMOLED TV panel will remain a hurdle to its shipment increase, according to IHS Markit analysis.

“LG Display is the only AMOLED TV panel supplier continuously increasing ultra-high definition (UHD) AMOLED TV panel shipments, while planning to discontinue the mass production of full HD AMOLED TV panel in 2017,” said Jerry Kang, principal analyst of display research at IHS Markit.

“This indicates most TV brands recognize that AMOLED TV will be more competitive in the premium TV market, which is less price-sensitive than even the high-end TV market, considering the relatively high manufacturing cost of AMOLED TV panels.” The 65-inch UHD TV panel will account for 48 percent of the total AMOLED TV panel shipments in 2017.

Figure 1

Figure 1

According to the IHS Markit Large Sized AMOLED Technology & Market report, most of AMOLED panel manufacturers are trying to develop an ink-jet AMOLED process, seen as a viable way to reduce manufacturing costs. However, they are facing challenges with the soluble emitting materials used in the process, resulting in low-performance yields.

“The panel manufactures are now associating themselves with a few equipment and material suppliers to develop and optimize the ink-jet AMOLED process, with an aim to mass produce AMOLED TV panels utilizing essentially an ink-jet printer by 2019,” Kang said.

The IHS Markit Large Sized AMOLED Technology & Market report covers the latest market trend and the forecast of AMOLED displays of 9.7 inches and larger, technologies analysis and panel makers’ strategies by region.

