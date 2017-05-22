Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017

With consumers already accustomed with using smartphones and tablet PCs in their everyday lives, touch screens are now increasingly making their way into their vehicles, too. Automotive touch panel shipments are expected to top 50 million units in 2017, up 11 percent from 45 million units in 2016, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO). More importantly, capacitive-touch screen shipments are forecast to surpass that of traditionally-dominated resistive-touch screens in vehicles in 2017.

“Projected capacitive-touch technology is commonly found in consumer smartphones and tablet PCs, which consumers have grown very comfortable using,” said Shoko Oi, senior display analyst at IHS Markit. “Although there are safety concerns about operating touch screens while driving, automotive touch panels are becoming a standard feature in new vehicles entering the market.”

Automotive screens now display content from a variety of sources coming from both inside and outside the car. However, many newer applications now require touch screen panels, which shifts the role of in-car displays from simply revealing information visually to becoming an actual human-machine interface. This shift, along with the increased volume of displayed data, is driving a growing need for easy-to-see designs of displays that incorporate larger sizes, non-rectangular or curved shapes, as well as higher resolutions.

170530_automotive_touch_panel

According to the IHS Markit Automotive Touch Panel Market Report, as vehicle models are updated, projected capacitive-touch technology is replacing resistive-touch technology as the mainstream touch solution for automotive displays despite the higher module costs.

“The latest trends towards connected cars and telematics are prompting more car manufacturers to consider the adoption of projected capacitive-touch screens that can provide a similar user experience found in touch displays of smartphones and tablet-PCs,” Oi said.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Long-term IoT semiconductor forecast reduced
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
Record fab spending for 2017 and 2018
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Intel contributes high-level pattern analysis language to Si2
Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram
Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Intel contributes high-level pattern analysis language to Si2
Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram
New computing system takes its cues from the human brain

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
The drive to smart manufacturing
Artificial intelligence: A new era of the advanced packaging industry
SEMICON West preview: Equipment components and subsystems

MEMS ARTICLES

Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
SUNY ranks among top 100 worldwide for patents granted in 2016
New computing system takes its cues from the human brain
SiTime enables industrial IoT applications with smallest, lowest-power, precision MEMS reference clocks

LEDS ARTICLES

Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
SUNY ranks among top 100 worldwide for patents granted in 2016
The drive to smart manufacturing
Dow Corning CL-1000 optical silicone binder extends thermal and optical performance for chip-scale LED package designs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017
The drive to smart manufacturing
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy
AMOLED TV panel shipments to top 10 million units by 2023

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...