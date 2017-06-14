Breakthrough by Queen’s University paves way for smaller electronic devices

Queen’s University Belfast researchers have discovered a new way to create extremely thin electrically conducting sheets, which could revolutionise the tiny electronic devices that control everything from smart phones to banking and medical technology.

Through nanotechnology, physicists Dr Raymond McQuaid, Dr Amit Kumar and Professor Marty Gregg from Queen’s University’s School of Mathematics and Physics, have created unique 2D sheets, called domain walls, which exist within crystalline materials.

The sheets are almost as thin as the wonder-material graphene, at just a few atomic layers. However, they can do something that graphene can’t – they can appear, disappear or move around within the crystal, without permanently altering the crystal itself.

This means that in future, even smaller electronic devices could be created, as electronic circuits could constantly reconfigure themselves to perform a number of tasks, rather than just having a sole function.

Professor Marty Gregg explains: “Almost all aspects of modern life such as communication, healthcare, finance and entertainment rely on microelectronic devices. The demand for more powerful, smaller technology keeps growing, meaning that the tiniest devices are now composed of just a few atoms – a tiny fraction of the width of human hair.”

“As things currently stand, it will become impossible to make these devices any smaller – we will simply run out of space. This is a huge problem for the computing industry and new, radical, disruptive technologies are needed. One solution is to make electronic circuits more ‘flexible’ so that they can exist at one moment for one purpose, but can be completely reconfigured the next moment for another purpose.”

The team’s findings, which have been published in Nature Communications, pave the way for a completely new way of data processing.

Professor Gregg says: “Our research suggests the possibility to “etch-a-sketch” nanoscale electrical connections, where patterns of electrically conducting wires can be drawn and then wiped away again as often as required.

“In this way, complete electronic circuits could be created and then dynamically reconfigured when needed to carry out a different role, overturning the paradigm that electronic circuits need be fixed components of hardware, typically designed with a dedicated purpose in mind.”

There are two key hurdles to overcome when creating these 2D sheets, long straight walls need to be created. These need to effectively conduct electricity and mimic the behavior of real metallic wires. It is also essential to be able to choose exactly where and when the domain walls appear and to reposition or delete them.

Through the research, the Queen’s researchers have discovered some solutions to the hurdles. Their research proves that long conducting sheets can be created by squeezing the crystal at precisely the location they are required, using a targeted acupuncture-like approach with a sharp needle. The sheets can then be moved around within the crystal using applied electric fields to position them.

Dr Raymond McQuaid, a recently appointed lecturer in the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s University, added: “Our team has demonstrated for the first time that copper-chlorine boracite crystals can have straight conducting walls that are hundreds of microns in length and yet only nanometres thick. The key is that, when a needle is pressed into the crystal surface, a jigsaw puzzle-like pattern of structural variants, called “domains”, develops around the contact point. The different pieces of the pattern fit together in a unique way with the result that the conducting walls are found along certain boundaries where they meet.

“We have also shown that these walls can then be moved using applied electric fields, therefore suggesting compatibility with more conventional voltage operated devices. Taken together, these two results are a promising sign for the potential use of conducting walls in reconfigurable nano-electronics.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Breakthrough by Queen’s University paves way for smaller electronic devices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Advanced packaging brings more value and cost reduction to future semiconductor products
Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Long-term IoT semiconductor forecast reduced
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
Record fab spending for 2017 and 2018
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

UMC restructures executive team
Advanced packaging brings more value and cost reduction to future semiconductor products
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
7 of the top 10 smartphone suppliers headquartered in China

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

UMC restructures executive team
GLOBALFOUNDRIES on track to deliver Leading-Performance 7nm FinFET technology
Breakthrough by Queen's University paves way for smaller electronic devices
SEMICON West to highlight China growth surge

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Advanced packaging brings more value and cost reduction to future semiconductor products
Breakthrough by Queen's University paves way for smaller electronic devices
Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
The drive to smart manufacturing

MEMS ARTICLES

7 of the top 10 smartphone suppliers headquartered in China
Breakthrough by Queen's University paves way for smaller electronic devices
Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
SUNY ranks among top 100 worldwide for patents granted in 2016

LEDS ARTICLES

Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
Osram's next-generation of LEDs set new standards in miniaturization
Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017
The drive to smart manufacturing
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...