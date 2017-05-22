Busch COBRA BC achieves 12 year milestone at GlobalFoundries Fab 1

Twelve years of continuous operation. That amounts to over 18.9 billion rotations. In mid-January 2017, a Busch LLC COBRA BC dry screw vacuum pump passed this milestone in a semiconductor foundry in Germany.

The COBRA BC in question has been in continuous operation at the GlobalFoundries production site in Dresden, Germany, since 2005 and is the longest-operating COBRA BC at the site, which is known as Fab 1. Fab 1 in Dresden was the world’s first fab to manufacture microchips with copper wiring in industrial quantities – a technology that is now the basis for semiconductor production throughout the world.

A total of 203 COBRA BC 0100 dry screw vacuum pumps are installed at the Dresden site, which produces 300mm wafers for the semiconductor industry. 31 of these COBRA BCs have been in continuous operation for over 10 years, and 15 of the COBRA BCs have passed the milestone of 100,000 operating hours (over 11 years of operation). Generally, continuous operation over five or six years is the industry expectation in load-lock applications.

COBRA BC vacuum pumps are predominantly used in the load-lock applications of epitaxy and physical vapor deposition (PVD) processes, as well as in other contamination-free processes for wafer handling and metrics to assure the quality of the lithography process.

The COBRA BC 0100 is a dry screw vacuum pump within the proven COBRA BC series portfolio that is a compact load-lock solution with additional process capabilities for the most demanding solar, flat panel and semiconductor applications. It has excellent powder handling capabilities as a result of its unique screw pump design.