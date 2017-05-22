Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from Board

“On behalf of the full Board, I want to thank Ray for his years of contributions to Cypress,” said W. Steve Albrecht, Chairman of Cypress. “His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge played an enormous part in the turnaround that started with the removal of T.J. Rodgers as CEO and member of the Board and culminated with the appointment of Hassane as the new CEO and his formulation and execution of the Cypress 3.0 strategy. The Board and I remain as committed and as focused as ever to good corporate governance, driving growth and creating value for all of our stockholders. I’m honored to take on the role and responsibility of Chairman and pledge to serve in the best interests of all Cypress’ stakeholders through my service on the Board. I am also grateful that Eric Benhamou will continue to serve on the Board. He brings a wealth of experience that is highly relevant to our new 3.0 strategy.”

Dr. Albrecht, who is a National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) Board Leadership Fellow, is highly acclaimed in the corporate governance field, having chaired the audit committee and served on the nomination/governance committee of nearly every board he has served on. Dr. Albrecht also teaches the MBA corporate governance and board of directors’ class at Brigham Young University (“BYU”) and has authored a text on corporate governance and boards of directors. Albrecht has done extensive research and writing on financial reporting, business fraud, ethics and corporate governance. His research has resulted in the publication of over one hundred and twenty-five articles in professional and academic journals. He is the author or co-author of over 25 books or monographs, several of which are on fraud, integrity, financial and managerial accounting and corporate governance/boards of directors. Dr. Albrecht is also a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor and certified fraud examiner with extensive experience in controls and financial accounting matters, with a particular expertise in multinational companies.

Dr. Albrecht has served on the boards of directors of four public companies and five private companies. In addition to Cypress Semiconductor, he currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, Inc. and SkyWest, Inc. At BYU, Dr. Albrecht is the Gunnel Endowed Professor in the Marriott School of Management and a BYU Wheatley Fellow. Prior to BYU, he taught at Stanford Universityand the University of Illinois and served as a trustee for both the Financial Accounting Foundation (which oversees the FASB) and COSO (the organization that established the internal control framework used by corporations). He has consulted with numerous corporations and has been an expert witness in 37 fraud cases, including many of the largest financial statement fraud cases in the United States. In 2006, Dr. Albrecht was named by Utah Business as one of its first class of top five corporate directors in the state of Utah. In 2013 he was included in the NACD Directorship 100, being named one of the top 50 Corporate Directors in America. Later this month, Dr. Albrecht will receive the Lifetime Outstanding Director Award in the State of Utah.