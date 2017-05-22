Dow Corning CL-1000 optical silicone binder extends thermal and optical performance for chip-scale LED package designs

Dow Corning today introduced Dow Corning CL-1000 Optical Silicone Binder, a new, more thermally stable, high refractive index (RI) material available only in China that is formulated to expand design options for high-power chip-scale LED packaging (CSP). The latest addition to the company’s portfolio of advanced solutions for LED lighting, CL-1000 Binder offers best-in-class thermal stability and is optimized for compression molding processes.

“The growing adoption of chip-scale packaging is enabling lighting designs that pack increasing numbers of LED dies more densely together in smaller form factors,” said Takuhiro Tsuchiya, global marketing manager at Dow Corning. “CL-1000 Optical Silicone Binder is Dow Corning’s response to the rapidly rising temperatures within these emerging applications. A more thermally stable iteration of our high-RI optical materials, this new product is formulated specifically to help enhance the robustness of high-power CSP designs.”

Validated through Dow Corning’s testing, the thermal stability of CL-1000 Optical Silicone Binder enabled it to exhibit lower degradation and improved maintenance of mechanical properties vs. other high-RI silicone encapsulants after 2,000 hours exposure to temperatures above 180°C. The new high-RI material also delivers excellent photo-stability with high clarity to further support reliable performance over the life of LED devices.

New CL-1000 Binder demonstrates good conformance with highly reflective Dow Corning WR-3001 and WR-3100 Die Edge Coat materials, enabling CSP packaging with enhanced reliability over longer periods. The product’s high Shore D60 hardness also enables LED packaging to withstand dicing operations.

CL-1000 Optical Silicone Binder leverages the same phenyl silicone chemistry as Dow Corning’s other industry-leading high RI optical encapsulants, which can help optimize the efficiency of next-generation LED lighting designs without costly investments in more powerful LED dies.

A market leader in materials, expertise and collaborative innovation for LED lighting concepts, Dow Corning offers solutions that span the entire LED value chain, adding reliability and efficiency for sealing, protecting, adhering, cooling and shaping light across all lighting applications.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Long-term IoT semiconductor forecast reduced
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
Record fab spending for 2017 and 2018
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year
China's semiconductor industry and "win-win" growth

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

The drive to smart manufacturing
Dow Corning CL-1000 optical silicone binder extends thermal and optical performance for chip-scale LED package designs
Researchers image quasiparticles that could lead to faster circuits, higher bandwidths
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy
Artificial intelligence: A new era of the advanced packaging industry

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

The drive to smart manufacturing
Researchers image quasiparticles that could lead to faster circuits, higher bandwidths
SEMICON West preview: Equipment components and subsystems
Imec achieves record-low source/drain contact resistivity for PMOS transistors

PACKAGING ARTICLES

The drive to smart manufacturing
Artificial intelligence: A new era of the advanced packaging industry
SEMICON West preview: Equipment components and subsystems
SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies

MEMS ARTICLES

The drive to smart manufacturing
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy
Imec achieves record-low source/drain contact resistivity for PMOS transistors
The audio world has stepped into another dimension

LEDS ARTICLES

The drive to smart manufacturing
Dow Corning CL-1000 optical silicone binder extends thermal and optical performance for chip-scale LED package designs
New diode features optically controlled capacitance
2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

The drive to smart manufacturing
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy
AMOLED TV panel shipments to top 10 million units by 2023
Air Products invests in six industrial gas plants to support electronics manufacturing industry in China

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...