EV Group optimizes resist and lithographic processing for plasma dicing

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced it is demonstrating optimized pre-processing solutions for the implementation of plasma dicing for advanced semiconductor packaging applications. EVG’s latest products and process development services support this emerging semiconductor back-end fabrication process by protecting bumps and other topography with highly uniform resist layer and lithographic patterning of narrow dicing streets. By combining EVG’s systems with third-party dry plasma dicing systems, customers can obtain a complete solution that will enable highly parallel, high-throughput, debris-free die singulation without risking bump reliability or impacting structured surfaces. EVG’s offerings address the critical pre-processing requirements for mid-end-of-line (MEOL) and back-end-of-line (BEOL) processing of MEMS, power devices, RFID components, image sensors, logic and memory.

Thinner and smaller semiconductor chips are required to support the latest generation of mobile and wearable devices as well as to facilitate the Internet of Things (IoT). Plasma dicing offers numerous advantages for die singulation, such as reducing dicing street widths, providing flexible chip layouts as well as eliminating sidewall damage, chipping and wafer breakage. However, plasma dicing also brings new pre-process requirements, including the need for protecting top-side or bottom-side structures prior to singulation, conformal coating of severe topography features, thick resists for deep etching, and lithography to open up the dicing lanes.