Exploring smart sensor explosive growth at SEMICON West 2017

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), the industry association advancing MEMS and sensors across global markets, today announced its line-up of speakers for its TechXPOT program, What’s Next for MEMS & Sensors: Big Growth of Disruptive Applications for Smart Sensing Changes the Business, on July 11 during SEMICON West 2017. Speakers from industry and academia will explore the disruptive influence of MEMS and sensors on applications that span human-machine interfaces, disposable wireless electronics, and wireless sensor nodes for smart cities. They will also discuss advancements in piezoelectric materials for emerging applications as well as MEMS foundry process technologies that speed time to market.

“From smart autos and smart manufacturing to smart cities and smart health monitoring, emerging markets for MEMS and sensors are creating greater demand for integrated intelligence,” said Karen Lightman, vice president, MEMS & Sensors Industry Group, SEMI. “MSIG speakers at SEMICON West will help MEMS and sensors suppliers to more ably respond to this demand, as they learn how to add value through technological innovation and integration.”

Topics and presenters at the MEMS program at the SEMICON West TechXPOT on July 11 include:

  • What’s Next for the MEMS Industry? ─ Jean-Christophe Eloy, CEO and founder, Yole Développement
  • New MEMS Opportunities from Piezoelectric Technology ─ David Horsley, professor, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, University of California Davis
  • Smart IT Systems and Development Protocols Enable Faster Time-to-Market in MEMS ─ Tomas Bauer, senior VP, sales/business development, Silex Microsystems
  • Waggle and the Future of Edge Computing and Smart Cities ─ Pete Beckman, co-director, Northwestern-Argonne Institute for Science and Engineering
  • Roll-up Implementation of Gesture Sensing and Voice Isolation Sensing Wall for Future Human-Machine Interface ─ James Sturm, professor, Electrical Engineering, Princeton University
  • Three Bit NFC Sensor Labels Based on a Flexible, Hybrid Printed CMOS TFT Process ─ Arvind Kamath, VP of Engineering, Thin Film Electronics

Register now for MSIG’s session at SEMICON West or contact MSIG at info@semi.org for more information.

Standards and Task Force Meetings at SEMICON West

MSIG also invites members to attend the MEMS/NEMS Committee Meeting, including a Task Force on microfluidics, from 3:30-5:30 pm on July 13 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Visit: www.semiconwest.org/standards

