GLOBALFOUNDRIES, ON Semiconductor deliver the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth low energy SoC family

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) today announced the availability of a System-on-Chip (SoC) family of devices, on GF’s 55nm Low Power Extended (55LPx), RF-enabled process technology platform. ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 products are based on a multi-protocol Bluetooth 5 certified radio SoC capable of supporting the advanced wireless functionalities in IoT and “Connected” Health and Wellness markets.

“Bluetooth low energy technology continues to advance as the key enabler for connecting IoT devices, especially with low power consumption requirements,” said Robert Tong, vice president of ON Semiconductor’s Medical and Wireless Products Division. “GF’s 55LPx platform – with its low power logic and highly reliable embedded SuperFlash memory combined with proven RF IP – was an ideal match. The RSL10 family offers the industry’s lowest power consumption in Deep Sleep Mode and Peak Receiving Mode, enabling ultra-long battery life, and supporting functionalities like Firmware Over the Air updates. ON Semiconductor’s new RSL10 SoCs use these advanced features to address a wide range of applications including wearables and IoT edge-node devices such as smart locks and appliances.”

“GF’s 55LPx platform, combined with ON Semiconductor’s design, has delivered wearable SoC technology at 55nm, with industry leading energy efficiency,” said David Eggleston, vice president of embedded memory at GF. “This is another proof point that 55LPx is becoming the preferred choice for SoC designers that are seeking cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.”

GF’s 55nm LPx RF-enabled platform provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon qualified RF IP and Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) highly reliable embedded SuperFlash memory featuring:

  • Very fast read speed (<10ns)
  • Small bitcell size
  • Superior data retention (> 20 years)
  • Superior endurance (> 200K cycles)
  • Fully qualified for Auto Grade 1 operation (AEC-Q100)

GF’s 55LPx eFlash platform has been in volume production at the foundry’s 300mm line in Singapore since 2015. The 55LPx eFlash platform is a cost effective solution for a broad range of products, ranging from wearable devices to automotive MCUs.

Customers can start optimizing their chip designs with GF’s process design kits, enabling designers to develop differentiated eFlash solutions that require cost effective performance, low power consumption, and superior reliability in extreme environments.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier
Advanced packaging brings more value and cost reduction to future semiconductor products
Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Long-term IoT semiconductor forecast reduced

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
EV Group optimizes resist and lithographic processing for plasma dicing
Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process
ULVAC Technologies opens California office

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
EV Group optimizes resist and lithographic processing for plasma dicing
Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process

PACKAGING ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
ULVAC Technologies opens California office
Exploring smart sensor explosive growth at SEMICON West 2017

LEDS ARTICLES

Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
Osram's next-generation of LEDs set new standards in miniaturization

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...