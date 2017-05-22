Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers

Imec, a research and innovation hub in nano-electronics and digital technology, announced today that it has developed 200V and 650V normally-off/enhancement mode (e-mode) on 200mm/8-inch GaN-on-Silicon wafers, achieving a very low dynamic Ron dispersion (below 20 percent) and state-of-the-art performance and reproducibility. Stress tests have also shown a good device reliability. Imec’s technology is ready for prototyping, customized low-volume production as well as for technology transfer.

GaN technology offers faster switching power devices with higher breakdown voltage and lower on-resistance than silicon (Si), making it an ideal material for advanced power electronic components. Imec’s GaN-on-Si device technology is Au-free and compatible with the wafer handling and contamination requirements for processing in a Si fab. A key component of the GaN device structure is the buffer layer, which is required to accommodate the large difference in lattice parameters and thermal expansion coefficient between the AlGaN/GaN materials system and the Si substrate. Imec achieved a breakthrough development in the buffer design (patent pending), allowing to grow buffers qualified for 650 Volt on large diameter 200mm wafers. This, in combination with the choice of the Si substrate thickness and doping increased the GaN substrate yield on 200mm to competitive levels, enabling low-cost production of GaN power devices. Also, the cleaning and dielectric deposition conditions have been optimized, and the field plate design (a common technique for achieving performance  improvement) has been extensively studied. As a result, the devices exhibit dynamic Ron dispersion below 20% up till 650 Volt over the full temperature range from 25°C to 150°C. This means that there is almost no change in the transistor on-state after switching from the off-state, a challenge typical for GaN technology.

“Having pioneered the development of GaN-on-Si power device technology on large diameter substrates (200mm/8-inch), imec now offers companies access to its normally-off/e-mode GaN power device technology through prototyping, low-volume manufacturing as well as via a full technology transfer” stated Stefaan Decoutere, program director for GaN technology at imec. “Next to enhancement mode power device switches, imec also provides lateral Schottky diodes for power switching applications. Based on imec’s proprietary device architecture, the diode combines low turn-on voltage with low leakage current, up to 650V – a combination that is very challenging to achieve.”

si wafer

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Long-term IoT semiconductor forecast reduced
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
Record fab spending for 2017 and 2018
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Intel contributes high-level pattern analysis language to Si2
Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram
Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Intel contributes high-level pattern analysis language to Si2
Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
NREL-led research effort creates new alloys, phase diagram
New computing system takes its cues from the human brain

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
The drive to smart manufacturing
Artificial intelligence: A new era of the advanced packaging industry
SEMICON West preview: Equipment components and subsystems

MEMS ARTICLES

Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
SUNY ranks among top 100 worldwide for patents granted in 2016
New computing system takes its cues from the human brain
SiTime enables industrial IoT applications with smallest, lowest-power, precision MEMS reference clocks

LEDS ARTICLES

Imec world-first to develop 200V, 650V dispersion free normally-off/e-mode power devices on 200mm/8-inch Si wafers
SUNY ranks among top 100 worldwide for patents granted in 2016
The drive to smart manufacturing
Dow Corning CL-1000 optical silicone binder extends thermal and optical performance for chip-scale LED package designs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017
The drive to smart manufacturing
The first nanometrically-sized superelastic alloy
AMOLED TV panel shipments to top 10 million units by 2023

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...