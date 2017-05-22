Leti and Fraunhofer team up to strengthen microelectronics innovation in France and Germany

Two European research institutes today announced their new collaboration to develop innovative, next-generation microelectronics technologies to spur innovation in their countries and strengthen European strategic and economic sovereignty.

Leti, a research institute of CEA Tech in Grenoble, France, and the Berlin-based Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics, Europe’s largest R&D provider of smart systems, will initially focus on extending CMOS and More-than-Moore technologies to enable next-generation components for applications in the Internet of Things, augmented reality, automotive, health, aeronautics and other sectors, as well as systems to support French and German industries.

The agreement was signed today by Leti CEO Marie Semaria and Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics Chairman Hubert Lakner during Leti Innovation Days, which are marking Leti’s 50th anniversary.

“The ability to, one, develop key enabling technologies that overcome the formidable technical challenges that our leading technology companies will face, and, two, transfer them quickly to industry, is an essential focus for research institutes and industrials in France and Germany,” Semaria said. “Building on our previous, successful collaborations, Leti and the Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics will bring our complementary strengths to the task of keeping France and Germany’s microelectronics industries in the forefront – and offer our innovations across Europe.”

“Micro-/nanoelectronics and smart systems are key enabling technologies for the economic success of Europe, especially in France and Germany. Thus, Europe can no longer afford to scatter its research competences. For the benefit of industry, joining forces will become more and more important, not only for industry but also for RTOs,” Lakner explained. “The new cooperation agreement will be the starting point for a strategic research cooperation of the two countries in order to jointly support the upcoming EC initiative, Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), on micro- and nanoelectronics.”

Specific R&D projects that the collaboration will focus on include:

o    Silicon-based technologies for next-generation CMOS processes and products, including design, simulation, unit process and material development as well as production techniques

o    Extended More than Moore technologies for sensing and communication applications

o    Advanced-packaging technologies.

The second phase of the collaboration may be expanded with additional academic partners and other countries, as needed.

