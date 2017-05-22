MagnaChip to offer 0.13 micron BCD process technology with high-density embedded flash

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX), a Korea-based designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications, announced today it now offers 0.13 micron BCD process technology integrated with high-density embedded Flash. This BCD process offers 40V power LDMOS and delivers 64K Bytes flash memory, making it suitable for programmable PMIC, wireless power chargers and USB-C power-delivery IC products.

Increasingly, products such as programmable PMICs, wireless power chargers and USB-C power-delivery ICs require embedded non-volatile memory and other functions to be integrated onto a single Power IC. Aside from embedded non-volatile memory, which is used for program code storage, these products require power LDMOS, which is well suited for high-power requirements. The inclusion of embedded FLASH is crucial in order to minimize chip size when high non-volatile memory density is required. For IoT and automotive applications, this BCD process provides 1.5V and 5V CMOS devices with a very low leakage current level that enables low-power consumption. Furthermore, this new BCD process has various option devices for Hall sensors, varactors, inductors, and RF CMOS devices that are useful for highly integrated IC solutions, which yield smaller system size and lower system cost.

MagnaChip’s 30V high voltage with embedded Flash process for touch IC is already in volume production, and the new BCD with embedded Flash 40V process announced today is now being adopted by foundry customers. Embedded Flash IP, designed and verified by MagnaChip, reduces foundry customers’ design time by providing proven intellectual property (IP) with a range of diverse memory densities. MagnaChip also verifies and provides key analog intellectual property, such as ADC (Analog-to-Digital Converter), DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter), LDO (Low Dropout Regulator), POR (Power On Reset), PLL (Phase Locked Loop), OSC (Oscillator), which reduces design time.

YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip, commented, “The combination of analog-based BCD and non-volatile memory is ideal for producing power management solutions and power ICs used in smartphones, IoT devices and for USB-C applications.” Mr. Kim added, “Our goal is to continue to develop specialized process technologies that meet the increasing needs for the application-specific solutions of our foundry customers.”