Materials accelerating innovation at SEMI Strategic Materials Conference

Today SEMI announced that the two-day Strategic Materials Conference (SMC) − devoted to materials technology and business drivers in the electronics supply chain − is slated for September 19-20 at San Jose’s Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. For over a decade, SMC has been the leading conference dedicated to electronic materials. The 2017 conference theme, Materials Accelerating Innovation, will delve into the demand drivers for new materials. A full conference agenda and registration details can be found here .

Electronic materials and processes will continue to enable the extension of semiconductor device development for the foreseeable future. SMC provides a comprehensive review of the economic and environmental influences, strategic and technical challenges, and regional trends. The conference also highlights opportunities in adjacent markets and basic research activities feeding the supply chain. Presentations by industry thought leaders, academics, and analysts will analyze technologies and trends enabling extension of innovative solutions in wafer processing. SMC 2017 sessions include:

Keynotes : Mark Papermaster , CTO and senior VP, AMD Dave Hemker, CTO and senior VP, Lam Research Sunny Hui , senior VP, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp ( SMIC )

The Consolidation Game (M&A), China, 200mm & More: Experts weigh in on trends in materials and semiconductor equipment growth, demand, and applications, as well as the impact of the global economy on the semiconductor market. Process Challenges at 5nm & Beyond : Leading-edge transistor development is focused on scaling and connecting vertical structures for advanced designs bringing new process and material challenges, requiring collaboration across the semiconductor supply chain.

: Leading-edge transistor development is focused on scaling and connecting vertical structures for advanced designs bringing new process and material challenges, requiring collaboration across the semiconductor supply chain. Universities − Innovation Drivers : University research has been key to enabling the industry’s exponential growth. As the industry faces daunting challenges, the role of university research in materials is more critical than ever.

: University research has been key to enabling the industry’s exponential growth. As the industry faces daunting challenges, the role of university research in materials is more critical than ever. The Future of Materials Market in China : Speakers from government, suppliers, and multi-nationals will discuss China’s semiconductor materials industry, government policies, growth opportunities, and best practices for operating in this expanding environment.

: Speakers from government, suppliers, and multi-nationals will discuss China’s semiconductor materials industry, government policies, growth opportunities, and best practices for operating in this expanding environment. Materials Supply Chain Challenges in Adjacent Industries : Electronic devices take many forms beyond silicon. Flexible electronics, embedded memory, medical devices, automotive electronics, Flat Panel Displays, and OLEDs have unique challenges.

: Electronic devices take many forms beyond silicon. Flexible electronics, embedded memory, medical devices, automotive electronics, Flat Panel Displays, and OLEDs have unique challenges. Heterogeneous Integration – Implications on Materials & Packaging : With 10nm fab budgets estimated at up to $10 billion, “sticker shock” has set in. Enter Heterogeneous Integration — integrating separately manufactured components into higher-level assemblies to enable expanded functionality at a lower cost than traditional scaling.

: With 10nm fab budgets estimated at up to $10 billion, “sticker shock” has set in. Enter Heterogeneous Integration — integrating separately manufactured components into higher-level assemblies to enable expanded functionality at a lower cost than traditional scaling. Panel Discussion – Business Strategy and Collaboration Model: Panelists will address current and emerging material challenges through focused R&D Investment, collaboration throughout the vertical supply chain, and application of innovative business strategy to ensure win-win for all participating companies.

The Strategic Materials Conference attracts the key players from every segment of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The conference provides comprehensive, in-depth content and exceptional networking opportunities for professionals who share strategic objectives for the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. To learn more and to register, visit www.semi.org/SMC.