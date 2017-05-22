Mentor OSAT Alliance program streamlines IC high-density advanced packaging design and manufacturing

Through the Mentor OSAT Alliance, members work with Mentor to create certified design kits to help customers speed up IC and advanced package development with Mentor’s Tanner L-Edit AMS design cockpit, Calibre IC physical verification platform, HyperLynx SI/PI and HyperLynx full-wave 3D tools, Xpedition Substrate Integrator and Xpedition Package Designer tools, and Mentor’s newly announced Xpedition HDAP flow.

“Mentor’s customers are pioneering technologies at the heart of IoT, autonomous driving and next-generation wired and wireless networks,” said Joe Sawicki, vice president and general manager of the Design to Silicon Division at Mentor. “Many of these companies are designing ICs that use advanced packaging from OSATs to achieve their design goals. Like the Mentor Foundry Alliance program did for accelerating foundry design kit creation, the Mentor OSAT Alliance program will help our mutual customers use Mentor’s world-class EDA portfolio to more easily implement ICs with advanced packaging technologies.”

Members of the Mentor OSAT Alliance will receive software, training, and reference flow best practices from Mentor, in addition to the opportunity for co-marketing mutual offerings.

“The next generation of IC packaging will require increased heterogeneous die integration, incorporating reduced size, weight, and improved performance and reliability,” said Ron Huemoeller, corporate vice president, research and development at Amkor. “Amkor’s Silicon Wafer Integrated Fan-out Technology (SWIFT™) package technology is designed to provide increased I/O and circuit density within a significantly reduced footprint and profile for single and multi-die applications. Being an integral part of the Mentor OSAT Alliance program will allow us to fast-track PDK development and delivery, and enable our customers to design more efficiently and predictably.”

With alliance programs for both foundries and OSATs, Mentor continues to enable the semiconductor ecosystem. The OSAT Alliance program will drive global design and supply chain adoption of these emerging advanced packaging technologies.