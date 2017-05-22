Micron and SEMI partner to host High Tech U in Silicon Valley

The SEMI Foundation and the Micron Technology Foundation announced their partnership this week to deliver the 213th SEMI High Tech U (HTU) program which kicks off in earnest today at Micron’s facilities in Milpitas. Forty students from local high schools are attending the three-day science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program.

The nonprofit SEMI Foundation has been holding its flagship program, SEMI High Tech U, at industry sites around the world since 2001 to emphasize the importance of STEM skills and inspire young people to pursue careers in high technology fields. HTU allows students to meet engineers and volunteer instructors from industry in a face-to-face setting with tech-related, hands-on activities such as etching wafers, making circuits, coding and professional interviews training.

“We are delighted to partner with Micron in our common goal to motivate the next generation of innovators,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI and the SEMI Foundation. “HighTech U has reached more than 6,000 students in eleven states as well as nine countries internationally. We are pleased to join with Micron to serve students here in Silicon Valley.”

“Micron Technology Foundation has been inspiring learners of all ages and supporting early exposure to technology through our own Micron Chip Camp for 17 years,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron president and CEO. “SEMI High Tech U is complementary to these efforts and we are proud to partner with the SEMI Foundation to deliver our first joint program focused on high school students to promote careers in STEM-related high tech industries such as semiconductor manufacturing.”

 

Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, and Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, with SEMI High Tech U students.

Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, and Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, with SEMI High Tech U students.

Manocha and Mehrotra jointly welcomed participating students to the SEMI HTU program and shared highlights of their professional experience during a pre-event kick-off at Micron in Milpitas on Monday, June 26. Students will spend Tuesday at Micron working on STEM focused, hands-on activities. Micron team members will assist in teaching the modules, offering students a connection to semiconductor professionals. On Wednesday, the program convenes at San Jose State University where students will learn about etching wafers and tour the SJSU campus. The program will culminate Thursday at Micron with critical thinking and soft skills development activities along with mock interviews. Students will “graduate” from SEMI High Tech U on Thursday afternoon at Micron.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
SEMI and Solid State Technology announce 2017 “Best of West” Award finalists
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Busch COBRA BC achieves 12 year milestone at GlobalFoundries Fab 1
Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti and Fraunhofer team up to strengthen microelectronics innovation in France and Germany
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

MEMS ARTICLES

Presto Engineering announces management expansion
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

LEDS ARTICLES

Umicore inaugurates new production facility in Germany
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...