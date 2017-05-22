Micron and SEMI partner to host High Tech U in Silicon Valley

The SEMI Foundation and the Micron Technology Foundation announced their partnership this week to deliver the 213th SEMI High Tech U (HTU) program which kicks off in earnest today at Micron’s facilities in Milpitas. Forty students from local high schools are attending the three-day science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program.

The nonprofit SEMI Foundation has been holding its flagship program, SEMI High Tech U, at industry sites around the world since 2001 to emphasize the importance of STEM skills and inspire young people to pursue careers in high technology fields. HTU allows students to meet engineers and volunteer instructors from industry in a face-to-face setting with tech-related, hands-on activities such as etching wafers, making circuits, coding and professional interviews training.

“We are delighted to partner with Micron in our common goal to motivate the next generation of innovators,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI and the SEMI Foundation. “HighTech U has reached more than 6,000 students in eleven states as well as nine countries internationally. We are pleased to join with Micron to serve students here in Silicon Valley.”

“Micron Technology Foundation has been inspiring learners of all ages and supporting early exposure to technology through our own Micron Chip Camp for 17 years,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron president and CEO. “SEMI High Tech U is complementary to these efforts and we are proud to partner with the SEMI Foundation to deliver our first joint program focused on high school students to promote careers in STEM-related high tech industries such as semiconductor manufacturing.”

Manocha and Mehrotra jointly welcomed participating students to the SEMI HTU program and shared highlights of their professional experience during a pre-event kick-off at Micron in Milpitas on Monday, June 26. Students will spend Tuesday at Micron working on STEM focused, hands-on activities. Micron team members will assist in teaching the modules, offering students a connection to semiconductor professionals. On Wednesday, the program convenes at San Jose State University where students will learn about etching wafers and tour the SJSU campus. The program will culminate Thursday at Micron with critical thinking and soft skills development activities along with mock interviews. Students will “graduate” from SEMI High Tech U on Thursday afternoon at Micron.