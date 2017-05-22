Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021

CMOS image sensor sales are on pace to reach a seventh straight record high this year and nothing ahead should stop this semiconductor product category from breaking more annual records through 2021 (Figure 1), according to IC Insights’ 2017 O-S-D Report—A Market Analysis and Forecast for Optoelectronics, Sensors/Actuators, and Discretes.

After rising 9% in 2017 to about $11.5 billion, worldwide CMOS image sensors sales are expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% to $15.9 billion in 2021 from the current record high of $10.5 billion set in 2016, based on the five-year forecast in the 360-page O-S-D Report, which covers more than 40 different product categories across optoelectronics, sensors and actuators, and discrete semiconductors.

Figure 1

Figure 1

After strong growth from the first wave of digital cameras and camera-equipped cellphones, image sensor sales leveled off in the second half of the last decade.  However, another round of strong growth has begun in CMOS image sensors for new embedded cameras and digital imaging applications in automotive, medical, machine vision, security, wearable systems, virtual and augmented reality applications, and user-recognition interfaces.

Competition among CMOS image sensor suppliers is heating up for new three-dimensional sensing capability using time-of-flight (ToF) technology and other techniques for 3D imaging and distance measurements.  ToF determines and senses the distance of faces, hand gestures, and other things by measuring the time it takes for light to bounce back to sensors from emitted light (often an infrared laser or LED).  CMOS technology has progressed to the point of supporting integration of ToF functions into small chip modules and potentially down to a single die.  Sony, Samsung, OmniVision, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, and others have rolled out and developed 3D image sensors. Infineon has also jumped into the image sensor arena with a 3D offering that is built in ToF-optimized CMOS technology.

Automotive systems are forecast to be the fastest growing application for CMOS image sensors, rising by a CAGR of 48% to $2.3 billion in 2021 or 14% of the market’s total sales that year, says the 2017 O-S-D Report.  CMOS image sensor sales for cameras in cellphones are forecast to grow by a CAGR of just 2% to $7.6 billion in 2021, or about 47% of the market total versus 67% in 2016 ($7.0 billion).  Smartphone applications are getting a lift from dual-camera systems that enable a new depth-of-field effect (known as “bokeh”), which focuses on close-in subjects while blurring backgrounds—similar to the capabilities of high-quality single-lens reflex cameras.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
SEMI and Solid State Technology announce 2017 “Best of West” Award finalists
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Busch COBRA BC achieves 12 year milestone at GlobalFoundries Fab 1
Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti and Fraunhofer team up to strengthen microelectronics innovation in France and Germany
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

MEMS ARTICLES

Presto Engineering announces management expansion
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

LEDS ARTICLES

Umicore inaugurates new production facility in Germany
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...