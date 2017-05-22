North American semiconductor equipment industry posts May 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.27 billion in billings worldwide in May 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the May Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in May 2017 was $2.27 billion. The billings figure is 6.4 percent higher than the final April 2017 level of $2.14 billion, and is 41.9 percent higher than the May 2016 billings level of $1.60 billion.

“Semiconductor equipment billings for North American headquartered equipment manufacturers increased for the fourth month in a row and are 42 percent higher than the same month last year,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The strength of this cycle continues to be driven by Memory and Foundry manufacturers as the industry invests in 3D NAND and other leading-edge technologies.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year December 2016 $1,869.8 38.5% January 2017 $1,859.4 52.3% February 2017 $1,974.0 63.9% March 2017 $2,079.7 73.7% April 2017 (final) $2,136.4 46.3% May 2017 (prelim) $2,273.0 41.9%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), June 2017